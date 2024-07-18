Xaar unveils revolutionary printheads for electric battery coatings

Leading innovator in inkjet technology Xaar has launched two new printheads, the Xaar eX and Nitrox eX, specifically designed for coating the new generation of batteries used in electric vehicles (EVs) and energy storage systems

In the rapidly evolving landscape of electric vehicles, battery performance and safety are paramount. The industry is witnessing a significant surge in new car models featuring 800-volt batteries, aimed at enhancing mileage and charging speed. However, the increased voltage also raises the risk of insulation breakdown, posing substantial challenges in maintaining the integrity of the battery. Effective coatings are critical to addressing these issues, ensuring robust protection against heat generated during the battery charging process and preventing wear and tear caused by the close packed battery configurations.

Inkjet technology is leading the way in meeting these demands. Xaar’s Ultra High Viscosity Technology allows battery manufacturers to jet advanced functional fluids with viscosities of up to 100 cPs. This capability enables the development of formulations that provide enhanced UV coating performance, including greater mechanical robustness and dielectric strength. Optimised for the viscous and challenging fluids required for coating electric car batteries, Xaar’s two printheads are engineered to deliver superior battery coatings with the Xaar eX designed for prismatic styles and the Nitrox eX for cylindrical batteries.

Xaar’s unique recirculating TF Technology makes it possible to print in any orientation and ensures reliable coating across all sides, including corners, eliminating the need to reposition the battery during production. Nozzles are also kept clear of unwanted particles and air bubbles, sedimentation is prevented even in highly viscous fluids, reducing the risk of downtime and maintaining high performance levels. Additionally, Xaar’s High Laydown technology allows printheads to evenly jet thick coatings in a single pass, improving the overall efficiency of the manufacturing process by avoiding the need for multiple passes.

Combined with Xaar’s AcuChp Technology, uniform drop volumes, both within and between printheads, are delivered to ensure the consistent layer thickness required by battery manufacturers. Additionally, the SureFlow self-cleaning technology enables users to clear and prevent nozzle blockages without removing the printhead, minimising mechanical interruptions and maximising operational print time.

Graham Tweedale, Xaar Group’s COO said: “Xaar’s eX and Nitrox eX printheads represent a significant leap forward in battery coating technology.

“Their unprecedented precision and reliability address the critical challenges faced by manufacturers today, enabling safer, more durable, and higher-performing battery systems for the next generation of electric vehicles and energy storage applications.”

