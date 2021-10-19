Woven Capital invests in UP.Partners’ new venture capital fund dedicated to powering the future of mobility through emerging technology

Woven Capital, L.P., the investment arm of the Woven Planet Group, a Toyota subsidiary that is dedicated to building the safest mobility in the world, today announced that it has made an investment in UP.Partners' newly launched $230M venture capital fund

Woven Capital, L.P., the investment arm of the Woven Planet Group, a Toyota subsidiary that is dedicated to building the safest mobility in the world, today announced that it has made an investment in UP.Partners’ newly launched $230M venture capital fund. The fund is dedicated to supporting early-stage companies that are transforming the moving world. UP.Partners’ focus is well aligned with Woven Capital, which is an $800 million global investment fund that supports innovative, growth-stage companies in mobility, automation, artificial intelligence, data and analytics, connectivity, and smart cities.

“Transforming mobility through technology is central to the mission of Woven Planet, and UP.Partners’ investment strategy is in complete lockstep,” said Betty Bryant, Principal, Woven Capital. “Woven Capital is excited to invest in UP.Partners’ fund as they encourage entrepreneurs who are focused on wide-ranging solutions that allow people, goods and information to move more seamlessly, cost-effectively, and sustainably than ever before, benefiting humanity and the health of the planet for all.”

“The investment from Woven Capital is a significant endorsement of our unwavering commitment to the future of mobility,” said Ben Marcus, Co-Founder & Managing Partner, UP.Partners. “We see artificial intelligence, advanced sensors, edge computing, fuel cells, batteries, additive manufacturing, and other emerging technologies serving as the foundation of a new era of transportation―one that is cleaner, faster, lower cost, and more accessible for all.”

UP.Partners has already made ten investments to companies including leading flight autonomy company Skydio, manufacturing quality assurance leader UnitX, and electric vertical aircraft developer Beta Technologies.

SOURCE: Toyota