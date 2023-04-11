Woven by Toyota to accelerate Toyota’s vision for mobility

The Arene software platform

Woven by Toyota’s role is to accelerate Toyota Mobility Concept by developing software to expand vehicle intelligence and by building and operating Woven City―a test course for mobility that will serve as a living laboratory for trialing ways of connecting people, cars and society.

At the heart of this is Arene, a comprehensive software platform and vehicle operating system that enhances car intelligence and improves both the development and application of mobility software. Arene is targeted for deployment on vehicles beginning in 2025 followed by Toyota’s next generation of BEV in 2026. Arene builds on Toyota’s history of hardware excellence to apply the principles of the Toyota Production System to automotive software development, targeting similar gains in quality, reliability and performance. Arene also enables greater software reusability across models and automates key aspects of the development pipeline for greater efficiency. When paired with Toyota’s hardware platforms, Arene will help enable Toyota to speed up the development of new vehicles, drive down costs and deliver both improved safety and personalized experiences to customers around the world.

Beyond Arene, Woven by Toyota is also driving software innovation across a range of important areas, including leading Toyota’s development of automated driving technologies. This includes next generation Automated Driving and Advanced Driver Assistance Systems, as well as the underlying geospatial intelligence technology that enables safe and reliable decision-making by vehicle systems.