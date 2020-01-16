Worldwide sales at 3.5m units in 2019

“In all regions, our teams are driven by a strong commitment to performance, profitable sales and customer satisfaction in a highly changing environment. This commitment is supported by our Group’s core model and core technology strategies and, in the long term, feeds our ambition to provide clean, safe and affordable solutions for people and goods, to counter the global warming effect.” says Carlos Tavares, Chairman of the Groupe PSA Managing Board.

Becoming a major player in electrified mobility

Groupe PSA has already launched 10 new plug-in hybrid or all-electric models, in line with its roadmap to offer a 100% electrified[2] range from 2025, of which 50% will be electrified by the end of 2021 with 13 additional electrified models.

Since 2019, all new models launched by Groupe PSA come with either an all-electric or a plug-in hybrid powertrain. LEV orders are promising and in line with Group objectives to be compliant with European 2020 CO2 target from Day 1.

The company mobilizes its recognized expertise and works with its partners and dealers to meet customer expectations by producing and offering a competitive line-up, with easy and state-of-the-art services for day-to-day life.

Growing LCV sales

Groupe PSA has historically offered best-in-class products to cover the full diversity of customer needs. In 2019, the Group sold 765,000 units (of which 554,000 light commercial vehicles (LCVs) and 211 derivative passenger cars (PCs)), and consolidated its position with a 25.1% market share in Europe[3], in particular driven by the successful renewal of its small and medium vans in the last three years.

The Peugeot Expert, Citroën Jumpy and Opel Vivaro will come in all‑electric versions from 2020 and the whole LCV range (and passenger car equivalents) electrified by 2021.

The Group’s LCV development is advancing at a good pace in Latin America, where the Group launched a comprehensive range of LCV products and services, and in Eurasia, with the Peugeot, Citroën and Opel medium van models.

Europe: focused on performance

Leveraging disciplined management to meet CO2 targets, the Group maintained its position by achieving a 16.8% market share in a market that was up a slight 1.3%, by growing in main markets, particularly in Italy (+0.5pt) and Spain (+0.2pt), and by maintaining its market share in France and the United Kingdom while slightly declining in Germany (-0.6pt).

2019 was a year of consolidation for Peugeot. The brand completely renewed its B segment offering to support its sales growth in 2020. The new electrified range, driven by the Peugeot e-208 and e-2008, as well as the plug-in hybrid versions of the Peugeot 3008 Hybrid and 508 Hybrid sedan & SW, are fully available for B2B and B2C customers and feature among the lowest CO2 emissions of the market.

Citroën had the strongest growth among the top 12 best-selling brands in Europe, increasing its market shares in the main markets. Its performance was notably driven by the C5 Aircross SUV, launched in January 2019, which will be available in a plug-in hybrid version in 2020.

DS Automobiles sales surged globally, especially in the second half of the year (+56%) driven by the success of its renewed range. In France, DS main market, the successful DS 7 CROSSBACK and DS 3 CROSSBACK models are now strongly positioned and the brand’s performance is being enhanced by the growing exclusive DS network, with 356 point of sales to date.

Opel Vauxhall focused its strategy on profitable sales channels and market segments. Through the consistent implementation of the core model strategy, Opel Vauxhall have taken steps toward ambitious future CO2 targets. The Grandland X (+29%) and Crossland X (+28%) SUVs and the LCVs (+20%) were particularly successful.

SOURCE: Groupe PSA