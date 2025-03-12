World’s smallest wallbox made by Mahle chargeBIG

Mahle chargeBIG presents world’s smallest wallbox in two variants

Mahle chargeBIG presents world’s smallest wallbox in two variants. The “smallBOX” is available as an ECO version with a charging power of 7.4 kilowatts (kW) and as a PRO version with a charging power of 22 kW. smallBOX PRO can fully charge electric vehicles in three to four hours. The wallbox is connected to the integrated and central charging distributor known as “chargeCLUSTER”. It is available with two (size S), six (size M), or up to 36 charging points (size L). This new, modular approach makes it possible to respond flexibly to customer demands while further optimizing the costs per charging point. The launch of the new chargeCLUSTER charging distributor means all chargeBIG smallBOX charging systems are equipped with dynamic load management and can be billed in compliance with calibration regulations. The new generation of products from Mahle chargeBIG is now available to order.

“Our innovative smallBOX approach enables us to reduce installation times and costs and, therefore, make the electrification of parking spaces as easy as possible for the customer,” says Dr. Matthias Kreimeier, CEO of Mahle chargeBIG. “The new chargeCLUSTER systems can be combined with each other as desired. This flexibility means we can easily implement any customer requirement.” Mahle chargeBIG remains true to its innovative approach by bundling all electronic components into one centralized system.

The Mahle subsidiary’s dynamic load management ensures that the available electricity is optimally distributed to connected vehicles without overloading the power supply. This reduces the costs of high peak loads.

The intelligent charging solutions from Mahle chargeBIG primarily serve customers in the commercial and public sectors, such as companies, fleet and parking garage operators, and municipalities. By enabling calibration-compliant billing across all systems, Mahle chargeBIG is also seeking to appeal to other target groups in the future, such as the housing industry, hotels, amusement parks, and associations.

The charging process can be activated via the chargeBIG app and conveniently initiated via eRoaming with common charging apps. Alternatively, Mahle chargeBIG also provides the option of charging the vehicle from its own terminal without an app using an RFID charging card, or debit or credit card. This makes the system ideal for public parking spaces.

SOURCE: Mahle chargeBIG