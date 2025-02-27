World’s only all-wheel-drive muscle car: All-new Dodge Charger Daytona engineered to conquer treacherous winter weather

The all-new, all-electric Dodge Charger Daytona, the world’s quickest and most powerful muscle car, is staking claim to yet another impressive title: the world’s only all-wheel-drive muscle car

The all-new, all-electric Dodge Charger Daytona, the world’s quickest and most powerful muscle car, is staking claim to yet another impressive title: the world’s only all-wheel-drive muscle car.

The 670-horsepower Dodge Charger Daytona Scat Pack and 496-horsepower Dodge Charger Daytona R/T, both battle-tested in a variety of locations including Michigan’s far north Upper Peninsula, showcase the new Charger’s ability to merge muscle car performance with all-weather capability during annual sessions of extensive winter testing and driving.

“The all-new Dodge Charger is truly the world’s only all-wheel-drive muscle car,” said Matt McAlear, Dodge CEO. “The Dodge Charger lineup will deliver multi-energy powertrain options and, no matter what model customers choose, all-wheel-drive capability is standard, which is an opportunity for both the Dodge brand and for our customers who live in colder climates. Two-door or four-door, battery-electric or gas-powered, the next-gen Charger Daytona is a muscle car engineered to master the street, drag strip and the racetrack, as well as treacherous weather conditions, including the cold, ice and snow.”

As with two-door Charger Daytona Scat Pack and Charger Daytona R/T models currently available at Dodge dealerships, four-door Charger Daytona models arriving in the first half of 2025 and gas-powered Dodge Charger SIXPACK models arriving in the second half of 2025 will feature standard all-wheel drive.

Unique ice-and-snow ready features of the all-new Charger include:

Wet/Snow Mode: Standard on every next-gen Charger model, Wet/Snow Mode helps provide the most amount of traction and stability in harsh conditions, using traction control, Electronic Stability Control, regenerative braking and torque bias logic between the front and rear electric drive modules.

Mechanical Limited Slip Differential: Also standard on the new Charger, the mechanical limited slip differential on the rear axle helps to maximize traction in wintry conditions; when torque is applied from the rear electric drive module, the limited slip differential guarantees power is provided to both rear wheels, whereas a traditional open differential will simply allow a slipping wheel to continue to slip

Drift/Donut Mode: Delivering capability and fun in both the sun and snow, Drift/Donut Mode allows the Charger's propulsion system to switch into rear-wheel drive, with Electronic Stability Control full off and varying amounts of Traction Control intervention, for the ability to enjoy old school fun while performing drifting and donut maneuvers

