World’s first ‘intelligent’ electric vehicle battery unveiled by European battery producer InoBat Auto

The world’s first ‘intelligent’ electric vehicle battery was today launched to the world by European EV battery producer, InoBat Auto (InoBat) in a groundbreaking announcement delivered by the company’s CEO, Marian Bocek.

Speaking at the GLOBSEC Tatra Summit 2020, Bocek announced that after only a year of research and development, InoBat can now unveil the world’s first battery developed through a combination of Artificial Intelligence (AI) and High Throughput (HTP) technology.

InoBat’s technology-led approach to battery production enables them to create better batteries more quickly and efficiently than standard research methods, whilst delivering an increase in operational range for current best-in-class electric vehicles of almost 20%. This technology enables InoBat to reduce its dependence on cobalt, in addition to also boosting energy density to a goal of 330 Wh/kg and 1,000

Wh/I by the end of 2023.

Co-Founder and CEO of InoBat Auto, Marian Bocek commented: “It is with great pride that I can introduce the world to the first intelligent battery cell. InoBat is a world leader in battery cell innovation, and our vision to create the best batteries customised to meet the highest performance, safety and cost needs of electric vehicles is today a reality.”

“No other battery cell maker has the technology to discover and demonstrate battery chemistries as

quick. InoBat can provide its customers with the ‘best’ answer.”

The company is developing a world-first AI-driven battery research centre and production line in Voderady, Slovakia, which will begin producing its first intelligent batteries in 2021. InoBat is also progressing plans to build a EUR 1 billion 10 GWh Gigafactory with the potential to provide 240,000 EVs with cutting edge, bespoke batteries in 2025.

The battery launch comes just days after former CEO Aston Martin and COO of Nissan, Dr. Andy Palmer joined InoBat as Non-Executive Vice Chairman to drive the company’s vision for electrification forward.

Bocek added: “The world’s first intelligent battery marks a huge leap forward in the electrification of transport. At InoBat, we want to fast track innovation to ensure the best batteries for any type of electric vehicle. These batteries will be tested and developed further with scale production starting next year.”

InoBat aims to accelerate the rapid implementation of electro-mobility solutions in Europe by developing a fully integrated value chain, which will increase the global competitiveness of the European economy and provide a long-term sustainable solution to the automotive market.

InoBat is backed by a strong consortium of investors and technology companies, including lead investor IPM Group (IPM) – the fastest growing InfraTech asset managers who specialise in bringing ground-breaking technologies to Europe – strategic investors and partners include CEZ (strategic investment of EUR 10m in InoBat Auto), Matador, AEN, MSM Group, Across and Wildcat Discovery Technologies. InoBat has also recently announced a strategic partnership with global high-tech engineering company, Manz AG, who will supply the production equipment for the R&D centre and production line, designed by architectural firm, Takenaka.

SOURCE: InoBat Auto