World’s first GCF certification for C-V2X module awarded to Quectel

SGS has awarded the world’s first Global Certification Forum (GCF) Certification for cellular vehicle-to-everything (C-V2X) technology to global IoT solutions provider, Shanghai Quectel Wireless Solutions Co., Ltd. (Quectel) for its self-developed C-V2X module AG550Q-NA.

SGS has awarded the world’s first Global Certification Forum (GCF) Certification for cellular vehicle-to-everything (C-V2X) technology to global IoT solutions provider, Shanghai Quectel Wireless Solutions Co., Ltd. (Quectel) for its self-developed C-V2X module AG550Q-NA.

Now listed on the GCF official website, certification guarantees that the design and manufacture of the AG550Q-NA is compliant with 3GPP international communication standards and confirms its interoperability in global mobile operator networks.

SGS was the first third-party laboratory in the world to invest in C-V2X technology and has acquired over four years’ experience in product testing. Its expert team worked collaboratively with Quectel to ensure its AG550Q-NA module met the strict technical requirements of 3GPP standard.

V2X wireless communication technology enables intelligent vehicles to interact with other vehicles, the infrastructure and pedestrians around in real time. Driven by “Smart Car” and “Smart Road,” the technology of connecting vehicles with everything is expected to further improve the medium and remote sensing and interaction capabilities of intelligent vehicles.

Joe Chen, Automotive Wireless Senior Director, Connectivity & Products, SGS said: “Safety is mission critical to the automotive industry, and comprehensive testing and compliance is the means by which manufacturers and regulatory bodies aim to achieve it.

“We are delighted that our collaboration with Quectel has resulted in this ground-breaking certification and we look forward to continuing our productive relationship to further improve the sensing and interaction capabilities of intelligent vehicles.”

Shanghai Quectel Wireless Solutions Co., Ltd. is a leading IoT solutions provider with a complete product line covering 5G, LTE/LTE-A, NB-IoT/LTE-M, factory-installed navigation, Android smart system, WCDMA/HSPA(+), GSM/GPRS, Wi-Fi and GNSS modules and antennas. The Company provides one-stop services including cellular communication modules, IoT application solutions and cloud platform management, as well as products widely used in the fields such as vehicle transportation, wireless payment, smart energy, smart city, wireless gateway, industrial application, healthcare and agricultural environment.

SOURCE: SGS