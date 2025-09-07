World premieres, tech highlights, and iconic products: Volkswagen Group unleashes its full potential as a global technology driver at IAA Mobility

Electrifying debuts: Volkswagen Group presents two world premieres and one trade fair premiere at the IAA Summit in Munich on the eve of the trade fair

“The Volkswagen Group delivers. At IAA Mobility, we are showcasing exciting products and offering the best automotive technologies. From affordable all-electric small cars to luxury sports cars with state-of-the-art performance hybrid drives. Our strong brands are setting highlights in all segments in the relevant technology fields: batteries, charging, AI, autonomous driving, software, and platforms. We are unleashing our full innovative power for our customers and picking up the pace on our way to becoming the global automotive technology driver. With a clear focus on e-mobility.” Oliver Blume, CEO Volkswagen Group

At the IAA Mobility in Munich, the Volkswagen Group unleashes its full potential on the way to becoming the global automotive technology driver. Even before the official start of the trade fair, the Group presented new models from various brands, including two world premieres and one trade fair premiere. The compact SUV ID. CROSS Concept01 from the Volkswagen brand made its global debut. It is the fourth member of the all-electric “Electric Urban Car Family”, which also includes another model from the Volkswagen brand as well as vehicles from the Škoda and CUPRA brands. With a starting price of around EUR 25,000, this model family will make e-mobility more affordable from 2026. The Porsche brand celebrated another world premiere with the new top model of its iconic 911 series. A perfect combination of tradition and innovation. With the groundbreaking Concept C01 unveiled in Milan this week, the Audi brand provided a glimpse into its new design philosophy – clear and focused on the essentials.

The Volkswagen Group’s ambition is to make the best automotive technologies accessible to everyone. With a broad portfolio, the Group demonstrates innovative expertise across all vehicle segments, from motorcycles to affordable all-electric small cars and numerous bestsellers in the volume, premium, and luxury segments, to light and heavy commercial vehicles. This enables the Volkswagen Group to intelligently scale modern technologies like no other manufacturer, making them accessible to more customers.

All-electric small car family presented in its entirety for the first time

The ID. CROSS Concept SUV01 from Volkswagen was unveiled as the fourth member of the Electric Urban Car Family in Munich. This completes the all-electric small car family from the Brand Group Core, which will expand the Group’s electric portfolio from 2026 with a starting price of around EUR 25,000 and a range of up to 450 kilometers. The Škoda brand presented the Epiq SUV01 for the first time as a physical concept car. The sister models Volkswagen ID. Polo02 and CUPRA Raval02 were shown as camouflaged series vehicles.

75 years of the VW Bus – from the T1 to the ID. Buzz AD

On the occasion of the Bulli’s 75th birthday, the Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles brand presented the evolution of its iconic model, which has been sold more than 12 million times, from the original T1, the engine of the German ‘Wirtschaftswunder’ (economic miracle), to the ultra-modern, all-electric ID. Buzz.

The technological spearhead of the VW Bus portfolio is the autonomous ID. Buzz AD. It is a part of a comprehensive solution from the Group subsidiary MOIA, which, in addition to the vehicle, consists of a software ecosystem and services for operators of autonomous mobility services. MOIA thus offers a turnkey mobility solution for cities, municipalities, and mobility providers, opening the door for the Volkswagen Group to the billion-dollar on-demand mobility market. Current forecasts predict a total market size of USD 350 to 450 billion in Europe and the US alone by 2035.

Audi Concept C01 – new design philosophy focuses on clarity

The concept of an all-electric sports car presented in Milan this week provides a preview of an upcoming series vehicle. With a newly developed roof, the roadster combines the elegance of a coupé with the emotional experience of open-top driving. Chief Creative Officer Massimo Frascella presented his new design philosophy for the Audi brand for the first time. Clarity and a focus on the essentials are at the forefront. This applies to both the exterior design of the vehicles and the interior.

Porsche unveils new top model of the iconic 911 sports car and showcases market-ready inductive charging system

Porsche ignites the next stage of its innovative T-Hybrid drive concept with the world premiere of the new 911 top model. You can watch the digital world premiere live today at 3:00 p.m. at this link.

Porsche also presents another technological highlight at the IAA. E-mobility and charging on a new level: this is demonstrated by the Cayenne Electric prototype, highlighted with luminous paint, featuring the new “Porsche Wireless Charging” technology at the Volkswagen Group’s summit stand. Porsche is the first car manufacturer to bring an 11 kW charging system with a one-box base plate for battery-electric vehicles to market maturity. Charging at home has never been so convenient and easy.

The Scout brand is key to expansion in North America

The Terra™ pickup truck concept01 from the iconic Scout® brand was presented in Europe for the first time. The vehicle was designed and developed in the USA specifically for this market. The revived brand is a key element in the Volkswagen Group’s expansion in North America. The vehicles will be built at the new plant in Blythewood, South Carolina. The all-electric models are expected to offer a range of up to 563 kilometers (350 miles)03. Variants with an additional range extender are expected to boast a total range of over 800 kilometers (500 miles)03 thanks to the gasoline-powered generator.

SOURCE: Volkswagen Group