World premiere: XBUS prototype leads the way – lightweight vehicle for the mobility of the future

After some three years of development, the time has come: The fully functional prototype of the XBUS – previously known as eBussy – is now entering its next phase. The first series model of the new modular universal vehicle will be rolling off the production line in Itzehoe in mid-2022.

The presentation of the series-ready XBUS prototype marks the beginning of a revolution in the future class of lightweight vehicles. “The time is ripe for the XBUS,” says a confident Ralf Haller, founder of ElectricBrands AG. “Looking at the growing congestion on the roads, bigger and bigger cars cannot be the answer. We need smart, versatile, and sustainable concepts that preserve individual mobility and personal lifestyle for all of us – without exhaust emissions, but with comfort, acceptable range and suitable speed. Which is exactly where we’re going with the XBUS.” He started thinking about this kind of concept about three years ago.

Quick-change artist with high range

The ambitious goal: to develop one of the most innovative, sustainable lightweight electric vehicles in the world, a fusion of technology, usability, design – and fun. The convincing result: the XBUS, a modular universal vehicle that meets the criteria of the L7e-B2 light vehicle class. This means: electric drive, net weight under 600 kg, transport for up to 3 people, continuous power 15 kW, peak power 56 kW and a top speed of 100 km/h. The dimensions: 3.96 x 1.64 x 1.96 (off-road: 2.03) and, depending on the module, up to a 1,000 kg payload. The biggest criticism of all electric cars is the range. The XBUS manages up to 600 km, and even more with solar panels on the roof.

Two Chassis Options, Eight Modular Variants

The XBUS is a real quick-change artist for trade and commerce – but also a leisure vehicle with long-distance credentials. And it’s all in one – converted in no time. Two chassis options are available: the XBUS City and the XBUS Off-road with more ground clearance. Both options are available as a basic Freedom version or with eight different modules. The highlight here is that the modules can be exchanged in a very short period of time by yourself. The eight different options are created by cleverly combining the available modules.

The Promise: Made in Germany

ElectricBrands will begin manufacturing the XBUS in Itzehoe from mid-2022, initially creating up to 1,000 jobs locally as well as in the upstream supply chain and sales. Most of the suppliers – especially for key components – will come from Germany or nearby European countries. The starting price for the basic version of the XBUS will lie well under 20,000 euros including German VAT.

SOURCE: ElectricBrands