World premiere of Subaru VIZIV Tourer Concept at Geneva International Motor Show

Subaru Corporation today unveiled the Subaru VIZIV* Tourer Concept at the 88th Geneva International Motor Show.

Since the debut of the Subaru VIZIV Concept in 2013, Subaru has produced a series of themed concept models embodying the brand’s vision for the future of making cars that deliver Enjoyment and Peace of Mind to its customers. Designed on a tourer theme, the Subaru VIZIV Tourer Concept unites Symmetrical AWD layout powered by a boxer engine with Subaru’s wealth of expertise in offering driving performance, practicality, and safety to deliver new value in a tourer form enabling drivers and passengers to fully savor the enjoyment of travelling by car. In anticipation of widespread future deployment of automated driving technologies, advanced driver-assist functions combining the next-generation EyeSight system with other devices have been installed in the car to reduce driver fatigue on long journeys and enable active enjoyment of driving with peace of mind.

Subaru’s design and development will advance in the directions indicated by the VIZIV Concept models as the company continues to make cars that deliver Enjoyment and Peace of Mind.

*: The name VIZIV has been coined from the phrase “Vision for Innovation”

Main Specifications of Subaru VIZIV Tourer Concept

Body size (overall length × width × height): 4,775 × 1,930 × 1,435 mm

Wheelbase: 2,730 mm

Tire size: 245/40 R20

Seating capacity: 4

Design Features

Evoking successive generations of Subaru touring wagon models that have paired superior driving with high levels of practicality, the Subaru VIZIV Tourer Concept has been designed based on Subaru’s shared “Dynamic x Solid” design philosophy.

The hexagonal grille is the starting point for a rigid, forward-thrusting body that combines with four powerfully defined fenders to highlight the enjoyment of driving while conveying a sense of security. Capacious luggage space at the rear offers utility and practicality. The VIZIV Tourer Concept is filled with a crossover mix of values to enhance active lifestyles, expressing the Enjoyment and Peace of Mind that Subaru delivers to its customers.

Advanced Driver-Assist Technologies

Subaru has teamed advanced driver-assist technologies scheduled for launch around 2020 with the high performance offered by the boxer engine and Symmetrical AWD to create a tourer symbolizing the Enjoyment and Peace of Mind to be expected of its cars. By also incorporating further enhancements to EyeSight driver-assist technology, radar, and highly accurate GPS and navigation systems, Subaru continues to pursue ultimate levels of safety in the aim of eliminating automobile accidents.

