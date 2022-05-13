World premiere of the new Lexus “UX”

The urban compact crossover undergoes further development and enhancements

Lexus globally announces the new UX 200/250h. The vehicle is scheduled for summer 2022 launch.

Introduced to the Lexus lineup in 2018 as an urban compact cross-over, the UX uses the “Creative Urban Explorer” concept, with the aim to be the “CUE” to exploring a new lifestyle. The muscular body exudes toughness and strength, while the flared fenders evoke agile driving in order to create a bold and refined exterior. The interior cockpit combines a sense of driving excitement with a visually expansive space. In addition, we have pursued excellent steering response, handling stability, and refined ride quality.

Since its launch in 2018, a cumulative total of approximately 240,000 units have been sold in more than 80 countries and regions as of the end of March 2022. The expanding lineup of electrified vehicles of Hybrid (HEV) and battery EV (BEV), achieved the percentage of electrified vehicles of approximately 80% of sales globally, making it the leading model in the Lexus electrified lineup. Going forward, we will continue to contribute to the practical spread of electrified vehicles toward the realization of a carbon-neutral society, while tailoring to the diversifying needs and lifestyles of customers.

Based on the “Always On” philosophy of continuous improvement through agile development, the new UX200/250h has further refined and exhilarating driving performance, enhanced its advanced safety systems by expanding the preventive safety technology functions and added the latest multimedia system.

To enhance the driving experience, structural rigidity was improved by adding 20 spot welding points on the body and the EPS and shock absorbers tuning was performed accordingly. It achieved refined and exhilarating performance and to further improve the refined, direct feeling and response through extensive testing at Toyota Technical Center Shimoyama.

For advanced safety system enhancements, we aimed to make driving safer and more reassuring by enhancing the functionality of the “Lexus Safety System +” preventive safety technology. The UX also features a new state-of-the-art multimedia system with a larger/higher-resolution touch screen display. Usability has been improved by optimizing the shapes and switch layout of the instrument panel and console area. Two USB charging connectors (Type-C) have also been added in the front of the console.

Lexus International Chief Engineer -Mitsuteru Emoto The original UX was developed with yearly improvements under the theme of “Always On“, but this new UX aims to enhance the appeal of electrified vehicles, especially HEVs, by further evolving the driving experience and advanced safety equipment in a uniquely Lexus way. With thorough attention to detail, the project members worked together to develop these two key features so that customers around the world could enjoy a sense of luxury and a comfortable, safe, and secure driving experience. We invite you to take a ride in the new UX and experience our Lexus commitment.

UX main features

Strengthen vehicle fundamentals for a refined and exhilarating performance with further development of Lexus driving taste

<Enhanced body rigidity>

A total of 20 spot welding points were added to the body openings around the side and back doors to improve structural rigidity. In addition, the car was driven extensively at the Toyota Technical Center Shimoyama in order to re-tune the EPS, shock absorbers, and other components. The aim was to achieve a predictable, linear response faithful to the driver’s intentions, such as the exhilarating feeling of seamless deceleration, steering, and acceleration in all driving situations.

<Improved quietness>

Newly developed 18-inch run-flat tires*1 contribute to quietness, the DNA of Lexus. The redesigned tread pattern reduces road noise.

<Evolution of the F SPORT driving experience>

Performance dampers®*2 and AVS*3 are standard on the F SPORT. The rear performance dampers® quickly absorb body flex and minor vibrations to further sharpen handling and improve overall ride comfort and quietness. In addition, with its excellent responding damping force adjustment, the AVS simultaneously maintains a flat posture and absorbs excess shock, even on road surfaces with a combination of large undulations and minor bumps. This results in excellent steering response, stability, and a comfortable ride. Steering response is further improved by adding a brace to the steering gear. The aim is to achieve sporty driving performance faithful to driver operation.

For the interior, an aluminum footrest and scuff plate have been newly added in addition to the F SPORT exclusive sports seats, steering wheel, shift knob, meters, and aluminum sports pedals.

The F SPORT’s driving image and sportiness have been further enhanced.

*1 Bridgestone Corp. products only

*2 “Performance Dampers” is a registered trademark of Yamaha Motor Co. Ltd.

*3 AVS Adaptive Variable Suspension system

Enhancement of advanced technology features to expand preventive safety technology functions and the latest multimedia system

Expanded functionality of Lexus Safety System + and improved usability of advanced equipment.

In order to achieve the ultimate goal of “eliminating traffic casualties, which is the ultimate wish of a society of mobility”, the new UX has expanded functionality of the Lexus Safety System + preventive safety technology. The aim is to prevent accidents, further reduce traffic injuries and fatalities, and to lighten the burden on drivers. Furthermore, an advanced digital key feature enhances customer usability, enabling door lock/unlock and engine start via smartphone. A panoramic view monitor with transparent ground surface image display has also been added to show road surface conditions and tire position underneath the vehicle.

<Lexus Safety System +>

The performance of the single-lens camera and millimeter-wave radar has been improved to expand the response range of the Pre-Collision System, which is designed to detect daytime bicyclists and pedestrians in low-light conditions and, at intersections, to detect oncoming vehicles before right turns *4 and pedestrians crossing the street from the direction toward which the vehicle was traveling before it started to make a right or left turn. Also featured are functions such as Emergency Steering Assist, which assists steering within the vehicle’s lane as cued by the driver.

and pedestrians crossing the street from the direction toward which the vehicle was traveling before it started to make a right or left turn. Also featured are functions such as Emergency Steering Assist, which assists steering within the vehicle’s lane as cued by the driver. The lane-recognition functions of Lane Tracing Assist (LTA *5 ), which is an advanced driving support function that supports steering to keep the vehicle in the center of the lane, have been improved through the application of AI technologies that expand the assist range, resulting in smoother and more-continuous steering assist.

), which is an advanced driving support function that supports steering to keep the vehicle in the center of the lane, have been improved through the application of AI technologies that expand the assist range, resulting in smoother and more-continuous steering assist. A curve speed-control function that decelerates the vehicle in advance according to the size of an approaching curve has been added to Dynamic Radar Cruise Control (with an all-speed tracking function), which controls acceleration and deceleration so that the distance to an immediately preceding vehicle is constant within the speed set when driving on motor-vehicle-only roadways and others.

Emergency Driving Stop System supports the driver through audio and visual alerts and gentle deceleration if non-operation by the driver continues during use of Lane Tracing Assist. It then activates the vehicle’s hazard lamps and horn to alert those outside the vehicle to help prevent or reduce damage to the vehicle or others, while slowing and eventually stopping the vehicle within its lane. After stopping the vehicle, it unlocks the doors which contributes to early driver rescue.

<Digital key>

Installation of a dedicated smartphone app allows the smartphone to be used as a digital key for vehicles with this feature. In addition to being able to lock/unlock the doors via smartphone screen, the engine can be started by pressing the start switch while holding the smartphone. The vehicle can be operated with just one smartphone, even if there are multiple vehicles compatible with the digital key that you own. In addition, because digital keys can be passed between smartphones, it becomes easier and convenient to lend or borrow vehicles between far-away family members or friends.

<Panoramic view monitor>

The Panoramic View Monitor combines images from the front, rear, left and right side cameras of the vehicle and displays them on the center display. The newly added under-body transparent display function combines images of road surface conditions taken in the past with an image of the vehicle underbody, thereby helping the driver to understand road surface conditions and tire position below the vehicle.

Latest multimedia system and improved cockpit usability

The multimedia system and connected services have been dramatically re-envisioned for an improved customer experience. The system features the latest 12.3-inch/8-inch touch display with larger size/higher resolution and intuitive state-of-the-art multimedia system for ease-of-use. We will continue to further the personalized customer experience by updating our multimedia systems through OTA (Over The Air) software updates. In addition, the shapes and switch layout of the instrument panel and console area have been optimized in accordance with the use of the touch-screen display, and two new charging USB connectors (Type-C) have been added to the front of the console for improved usability.

<Improved cockpit usability>

The larger/higher resolution 12.3-inch/8-inch touch display is mounted closer to the driver, allowing touch screen operation without compromising driving posture. In addition, the shapes and switch layout of the instrument panel and console area have been optimized in accordance with the use of the touch-screen display. The seat heater switches*6 previously mounted in the center of the instrument panel have been placed on top of the console, and two USB charging connectors (Type-C) have been newly installed in the space in front of the console created by this change. In addition, the wireless charging space has been vertically extended and LED lighting has been added at the top for improved usability.

<Multimedia systems and connected services>

Equipped with the latest multimedia system for intuitive ease-of-use. Exceptional accessibility is achieved by continually displaying navigation, music, vehicle settings, and other menu selection icons along the driver side. The layout of the entire screen is divided according to function, thereby unifying the operation flow and focusing on easy operation.

The system employs a connected navigation system that uses cloud-based map information to obtain real-time traffic information and parking lot availability information. In addition, the 12.3-inch navigation system uses a hybrid type of navigation system combining a conventional in-vehicle navigation system and a connected navigation system.

The latest voice recognition function enables activation by operating the talk switch on the steering wheel, or by operating the microphone icon on the display, or through voice activation. By saying a pre-defined activation word (e.g., “Hey Lexus!”), the voice recognition function can be activated without having to operate a switch or stopping music. The system also supports conversational style operation, as if you were talking to the car.

Apple CarPlay *7 and Android Auto *8 , which features certain exclusive functions of the iPhone *7 and Android *8 devices on the in-vehicle display is now available. Apple CarPlay supports Wi-Fi wireless connection *9 in addition to the conventional USB connection.

and Android Auto , which features certain exclusive functions of the iPhone and Android devices on the in-vehicle display is now available. Apple CarPlay supports Wi-Fi wireless connection in addition to the conventional USB connection. The 12.3-inch navigation system is configured with a web browser that allows users to browse websites (news, blogs, streaming music, YouTube *8 videos, etc.) through an Internet connection utilizing DCM (Data Communication Module).

videos, etc.) through an Internet connection utilizing DCM (Data Communication Module). The “My Settings” function, which allows personal settings to be registered to the vehicle, now supports settings for navigation, audio, and other multimedia in addition to conventional vehicle settings (driving position, etc.). Added to smart keys, digital keys and Bluetooth *10 devices (e.g., smartphones) can also be used to identify the driver.

devices (e.g., smartphones) can also be used to identify the driver. The OTA software update function enables software updates through wireless communication by DCM. In addition to improving multimedia display content and operability, this allows the addition of new functions and improved performance.

NOTE: Lexus Safety System+ availability varies depending on the market.

*4 When driving on the left side of the road. When driving on the right side of the road, when turning left.

*5 LTA Lane Tracing Assist

*6 Available varied on each grade.

*7 Apple, Apple CarPlay and iPhone are trademarks of Apple Inc.

The iPhone trademark is used under license from Aiphone Co., Ltd.

*8 Android, Android Auto and YouTube are trademarks of Google LLC

*9 Wi-Fi connectivity is supported only with Apple CarPlay

*10 Bluetooth is a registered trademark of Bluetooth SIG, Inc.

