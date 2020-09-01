World premiere of the new ENYAQ iV takes place in Prague today

The world premiere of the new ŠKODA ENYAQ iV takes place in Prague today at 19:00 CET. ŠKODA fans from around the world will be able to follow the event live on the internet thanks to a new virtual format, putting them right at the heart of the action. In the lead up to the world premiere, they can view the ŠKODA VISION iV concept study from all angles at the digital ŠKODA pavilion. This is where the ŠKODA ENYAQ iV will be on show after the vehicle presentation. In addition, selected models from the company‘s 125-year history are being exhibited. In the live studio, experts will also be sharing interesting background information on the ENYAQ iV with the audience.

Visit https://skoda-virtual-event.com/ and follow live tweets and exclusive content from the world premiere at https://twitter.com/skodaautonews.

Tonight, ŠKODA fans all over the world can witness the curtain rising on the new ŠKODA ENYAQ iV in Prague. Thanks to a new virtual presentation concept, the Czech car manufacturer is offering a comprehensive online programme for the world premiere of its new flagship model. 360-degree cameras are being used for the virtual model presentation, giving viewers the feeling they are sitting in the hall.

Virtual pavilion featuring various ŠKODA worlds

Exciting interviews with selected experts await visitors to the online premiere 20 minutes before and 20 minutes after the vehicle presentation. Visitors can also submit questions live via the company’s social media channels. The virtual ŠKODA pavilion will first display the VISION iV concept study, followed by the ENYAQ iV after its live presentation. Thanks to 360-degree views, users can view both vehicles from all angles, and detailed information on the models will be available for download. ŠKODA will be presenting selected models from its 125-year history on a turntable. Visitors can also find out about the car manufacturer’s involvement in the Tour de France; the company has been supporting the cycling race as a partner for 17 years.

Digital admission at 18:40 CET – twenty minutes before the live presentation

The live broadcast starts at 19:00. Until that time, users can freely move around the digital showroom and will be notified one minute before the show begins. The virtual pavilion is available already now, live studio broadcasting starts at 18:40 CET and the show will not close until two hours after the event has ended. Visitors can access the landing page for the virtual presentation at https://skoda-virtual-event.com, via ŠKODA’s social media channels (Facebook and Twitter) or the ŠKODA storyboard (www.skoda-storyboard.com). Following a short system check of the device used and an update check of the internet browsers Chrome, Firefox or Safari, access is free and unlimited.

