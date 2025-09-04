World Premiere of the Cupra Tindaya: livestream from the IAA Mobility 2025 in Munich

On September 8th, Cupra takes the stage at IAA Mobility in Munich to unveil the Cupra Tindaya showcar

On September 8th, Cupra takes the stage at IAA Mobility in Munich to unveil the Cupra Tindaya showcar. With a provocative and authentic design, it brings alive the brand’s radical vision: “No Drivers, No Cupra” – celebrating the emotional bond between human and machine.

Cupra will also introduce the TRIBE EDITIONS of the Formentor, Leon, Leon Sportstourer and Terramar, which blend distinctive character with a sustainable twist.

Join us for ‘No Drivers, No Cupra’ event and discover how Cupra continues to inspire the next generation of drivers by blending performance, design and emotion to redefine the future of mobility.

Watch the livestream on September 8th at 07:30 PM CEST on YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=tehGhFO3-Us

SOURCE: SEAT