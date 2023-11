Škoda Auto unveiled the new Škoda Superb today at the #SuperbPremiere in Dolní Břežany

Today in Dolní Břežany, Škoda Auto held the #SuperbPremiere to unveil the fourth-generation Škoda Superb. More than 250 international media representatives witnessed Škoda Auto CEO Klaus Zellmer, alongside Board Members Martin Jahn and Johannes Neft as well as Head of Škoda Design Oliver Stefani, presenting the new iteration of the brand’s ICE flagship.

SOURCE: Škoda