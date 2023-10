Škoda Auto unveiled the #AllNew Škoda Kodiaq in Berlin today

Today in Berlin, Škoda Auto celebrated the world premiere of the second-generation Kodiaq SUV. 300 international media representatives witnessed Škoda Auto CEO Klaus Zellmer, alongside Board Members Martin Jahn and Johannes Neft, presenting the new iteration of the model that spearheaded the brand’s successful SUV campaign.

SOURCE: Škoda