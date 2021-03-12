World Premiere of the all-new BMW iDrive

The arrival of iDrive 20 years ago saw BMW ushering in a new era of in-car operating technology. Keen to get a grip on the constantly expanding array of functions in vehicle interiors, in 2001 BMW instigated a paradigm shift in the then new BMW 7 Series.

Today, our developers and designers focusing on user interaction and user experience have faced up to a new set of challenges. The 8th generation of BMW iDrive brings about another paradigm shift – this time to a new kind of releationship between driver and their vehicle.

You can follow the world premiere live at www.live.bmwgroup.com

SOURCE: BMW Group