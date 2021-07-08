World premiere for Renault at the 2021 IAA Munich Motor Show

Renault announces its attendance to the 2021 IAA Munich Motor Show

Renault announces its attendance to the IAA Munich Motor Show which will be held from September 6th to 12th, 2021, at Mësse – Am Messeturm – 81829 Munich. The program for this 2021 edition is rich with one world premiere: the All-new Renault MEGANE E-TECH 100% ELECTRIC.

The Renault brand will be present in Hall B1 with a set-up dedicated to the All-new MEGANE E-TECH 100% ELECTRIC from Monday, September 6th for the first press day.

From Tuesday, September 7th, the Renault booth will exhibit the R5 Prototype model and pay tribute to the original Renault 5 with iconic versions passionately selected for the occasion.

The Renault press conference will be held on Monday, September 6th, 2021 and will be live streamed.

The new booth concept called “Renault studiault” will be introduced there for the first time and will offer a versatile structure to adapt the booth to the different required communications formats: talk shows, video contents displayed on mobile screens, exhibition of vintage vehicles or technological demonstrators.

Renault’s program at the Motor Show:

September 6th: new MEGANE E-TECH 100% ELECTRIC

September 7th: new MEGANE E-TECH 100% ELECTRIC, R5 Prototype, iconic Renault 5

September 8 th: Mobilize

September 9 th: Renault E-TECH models focus

September 10/11 & 12th: new MEGANE E-TECH 100% ELECTRIC, R5 Prototype, Renault E-TECH models focus

On Wednesday, September 8th, for the first business day, the Renault booth will be adapted to welcome Mobilize, the brand dedicated to new mobility solutions and energies.

SOURCE: Renault