World premiere for Active Brake Assist 5 in buses: the new Mercedes-Benz Intouro overland bus is a benchmark for safety

The all-new Mercedes-Benz Intouro raises the bar for buses for inter-city and excursion transport to a whole new level. With pioneering optional assistance systems such as Active Brake Assist 5 the emergency braking assistance system and Sideguard Assist, it offers an unprecedented level of safety for buses. At the same time it is a model of efficiency and functionality.

World premiere for Active Brake Assist 5 in buses: full-stop braking to avoid moving pedestrians

Protecting the weakest road users such as pedestrians and cyclists is extremely important at Mercedes-Benz. Especially in scheduled bus operation, this topic is of particular importance. The Mercedes-Benz Intouro, the new overland bus, is the first bus to feature the unique emergency braking assistance system Active Brake Assist 5 – or ABA 5 – another milestone in the evolution of safety. As the first globally available emergency braking assistance system for buses, this optionally available assistance system can also effect an automated full-stop braking manoeuvre to avoid moving pedestrians. In addition, ABA 5, like its predecessor system ABA 4, can automatically execute a full-stop braking manoeuvre to bring the vehicle to a standstill to avoid a stationary or moving obstacle.

Sideguard Assist warns of moving objects and stationary obstacles

Another optionally available item among the outstanding new safety equipment for the new Intouro is Sideguard Assist, the turning assistance system with pedestrian detection. It supports the driver primarily when making turns in built-up areas. Radar-based Sideguard Assist warns about moving objects such as pedestrians or cyclists and also stationary obstacles. With both assistance systems, the new Intouro provides an unprecedented level of safety for buses. With ESP, the electronic safety program, as standard, and with other safety equipment, it combines all safety technologies currently available for buses.

New Intouro: high-floor overland bus with maximum economy and flexibility

With its wide range of versions, the new Mercedes-Benz Intouro range covers a huge spectrum of requirements. This covers everything from the practical high-floor bus with luggage compartment to school buses and shuttle buses, as well as for moving employees round works sites and as a comfortable coach for day trips and weekend excursions. Optimised aerodynamics and a newly developed, lighter body shell ensure even greater fuel efficiency. Depending on vehicle operation, consumption is up to three per cent lower in the standard variant, and with optional equipment even greater reductions are possible.

