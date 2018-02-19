World premiere of the I.D. Vizzion in Geneva – Volkswagen shows the potential of its new range of I.D. models

The I.D. VIZZION¹ supports the Volkswagen claim for future individual mobility. Its electric drive system makes the car clean in road traffic, and its automatic driving control will make it safe and much more comfortable. At the same time, this innovative concept car at the Geneva International Motor Show demonstrates how elegant and emotional the design of a vehicle of the future can be. Inside the I.D. VIZZION, a completely new feeling of driving and living is created without a steering wheel or visible controls.

The largest model and innovative product campaign in the history of Volkswagen is entering its next stage. After presenting the first all-electric vehicles of the new I.D. Family models , the Volkswagen brand is now showing, for the first time, a concept of an autonomously driving automobile. Volkswagen is currently advancing the development of modern vehicles in all areas. The goal: to apply innovative technology to making the automobile cleaner, safer and much more convenient and comfortable. With these new qualities, the car will be able to further extend its significance and value for future mobility. Furthermore, use of this car will be made possible for customer groups who cannot drive today, e.g. because of their age.

The new I.D. VIZZION concept car is the fourth member of the Volkswagen I.D. Family. With its innovative technology, fully-automated operating concept and elegant form, the premium class saloon is showing the direction Volkswagen is taking in the technology and design of its future electric models.

Inside the I.D. VIZZION, engineers have systematically exploited the potentials of autonomous driving. The ‘digital chauffeur’ with its many assistance systems assumes control of the vehicle – without a steering wheel or visible controls. For the ‘driver’ and passengers this signifies a new dimension of safety and comfort. The concept car drives, steers and navigates autonomously in traffic, enabling passengers to freely structure their time during the drive. A virtual host, with which passengers communicate via voice and gesture control, knows the personal preferences of the vehicle guests – thanks to complete embedding into the digital eco-system – and it adapts to each of them individually.

The system power of the 5.11 metre long I.D. VIZZION is 225 kW. Its top speed is 180 km/h (111 mph). The 111 kWh lithium-ion batteries enable a driving range of up to 665 kilometres (413 miles) when braking regeneration is factored in. Based on its intelligent management, the two electric motors cooperate with maximum efficiency and drive all four wheels of the saloon.

The I.D. VIZZION clearly demonstrates the great potential of the all-electric architecture from Volkswagen. It is the technological backbone of future Volkswagen electric vehicles, and it enables long driving ranges and maximum space utilisation at optimal costs. By 2025, the brand plans to introduce more than 20 electric vehicle models. Starting in 2020, the I.D.² will launch as an electric car in the compact class; this will be followed, at short intervals, by a new electric SUV – the I.D. CROZZ³ – and the I.D. BUZZ⁴ which is a spacious saloon.

