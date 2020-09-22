World Premiere: CEO Lohscheller presents new Opel Mokka

Opel CEO Michael Lohscheller presented the new Opel Mokka to the public for the first time today at the company’s headquarters in Rüsselsheim. Due to the strict hygiene rules, only a small audience was able to attend the premiere. However, no one needs to miss anything, as a video of the event is available on YouTube.

The new Opel Mokka arouses emotions and shows the way forward for the brand. It is the first to wear the new brand face, the Opel Vizor. The same goes for the redesigned Opel Blitz lightning bolt emblem and the centrally aligned model name at the rear. The new Mokka is also the first Opel with the Pure Panel and a fully digitised cockpit. In addition, it is the first Opel available at the start of sales with electric drive as well as highly efficient combustion engines. The new Opel Mokka can be ordered now at an attractive entry-level price of €19,990 (all prices RRP including VAT in Germany).

“With the Mokka, we have virtually reinvented Opel. We designed and developed the car from scratch here in Rüsselsheim. The whole team worked with unprecedented passion and unwavering commitment to lead Opel into a brilliant and exciting future. At the start of orders, the new Mokka is available as a petrol, diesel or pure electric vehicle – the customer has the choice,” says Opel CEO Michael Lohscheller.

Opel brand ambassador Jürgen Klopp totally shares the enthusiasm. He already saw a pre-production car in the spring that he was able to drive. And the Liverpool FC manager could not resist the opportunity to send his congratulations via video, in typical Klopp style: “The new Mokka looked really cool in its war paint, but now, in reality? Honestly, it’s amazing! And best of all, it drives as great as it looks!”

For prices starting at €32,990 (RRP including VAT in Germany), the new Mokka-e drives emissions-free. With local incentives applied, the price is even lowered to a moderate €23,420. The powerful, almost silent electric drive produces 100kW (136hp) and 260Nm maximum torque from a standing start. In the WLTP1 cycle, the 50kWh battery enables a range of up to 324 kilometres before recharging is required.

Breathtaking design: Mokka first model with Opel Design and Opel Pure Panel

The new Opel Mokka impresses with perfect proportions and precision down to the smallest detail. Short overhangs and a wide stance are typical of the bold, pure appearance of the 4.15-metre long compact five-seater. The most striking feature of the front view is the unmistakable Opel Vizor. As with a full-face helmet, a protective vizor covers the new Opel face, seamlessly integrating the vehicle grille, the LED headlights and the newly designed Opel Blitz lightning bolt emblem in one element. The Mokka nameplate appears for the first time at the centre of the tailgate with a specially designed font that forms the word “Mokka” in a technical, flowing, lively way.

The interior also reflects the clear philosophy. The new Opel Pure Panel integrates two widescreen displays and focuses on the essentials. In contrast to cockpits overloaded with information and controls, the Pure Panel is a uniquely clear design. It is clearly structured and understandable at a glance. The Opel designers attached great importance to digital detoxification. In order to avoid driver distraction, they ensured the intuitive operation of the system. Buttons still control the most important functions, but without having to navigate through submenus.

The customer chooses: Electric drive or state-of-the-art combustion engines

The new Mokka is the first car in Opel’s history that will be available at the start of sales with an all-electric model variant as well as with combustion engines – thanks to the CMP multi-energy platform. The electric motor produces 100kW (136hp) with 260 Newton metres of maximum torque immediately available from a standing start. Drivers can choose between three drive modes – Normal, Eco and Sport. With its 50 kWh battery, the Opel Mokka-e has a purely battery-electric range of up to 324 kilometres according to WLTP1. Whether wall box, high-speed charging or cable solution for the household socket, the new Mokka-e is ready for all charging options: from single-phase to three-phase at 11 kW. Opel offers an eight-year/160,000 km warranty for the battery.

To make the journey in the new Opel Mokka-e even more relaxing, OpelConnect, the myOpel app and Free2Move Services, the mobility brand of Groupe PSA, offer special solutions for electric vehicles. These are easy to use via apps.

The lively yet economical petrol and diesel engines offer power outputs ranging from 74kW (100hp) to 96kW (130hp). Moderate fuel consumption and superior performance are characteristic of all powertrains (preliminary combined fuel consumption NEDC2: 4.8-3.8 l/100km, 111-100 g/km CO 2 ).

High efficiency and lively performance distinguish the new engines. Internal friction and losses are minimised. The turbocharger also responds immediately, with strong torque development at low rpm. The engines come with a modern six-speed manual gearbox or a smooth-shifting eight-speed automatic with shift paddles.

In addition, the engineering team in Rüsselsheim has worked particularly hard on reducing weight on the one hand (saving up to 120kg vs the previous generation) while enhancing the body stiffness on the other. The benefits are obvious: the new Mokka consumes substantially less, while being much more responsive, agile and fun to drive.

Innovations for all: IntelliLux LED® matrix light, top assistance systems

The new Mokka stays true to Opel’s brand-defining tradition of making innovative technologies from higher market segments available to a wide range of buyers. These include advanced systems such as Advanced Cruise Control (ACC) and Active Lane Positioning. The lighting system also offers leading technologies with the adaptive and therefore glare-free IntelliLux LED® matrix light featuring 14 elements, which is unique in the Mokka’s market segment. All model variants come as standard with an electric parking brake as well as Traffic Sign Recognition. A 180-degree rear view camera, Flank Guard, Side Blind Spot Alert and Automatic Park Assist are also available.

The new Mokka connects and entertains drivers and passengers perfectly. The infotainment offer includes Multimedia Radio and Multimedia Navi systems with a 7.0-inch colour touchscreen and the top-of-the-line Multimedia Navi Pro with a high-resolution 10.0-inch colour touchscreen. The monitors are integral with the new Pure Panel and angled towards the driver. The display of the Driver Info Centre extends to 12 inches.

Excellent seat engineering is typical of Opel. A sporty Alcantara and a classic leather interior are both available – highly unusual for a vehicle in the Mokka’s market segment. The crowning glory is the heated leather seat with massage function for the driver. The driver and front-seat passenger can place their smartphones in the storage tray provided in the centre console, where compatible telephones can recharge inductively (wireless).

[1] The preliminary fuel consumption and CO 2 emissions figures mentioned are determined according to the new World Harmonised Light Vehicle Test Procedure WLTP (Regulation EU 2017/948). The actual range can vary under everyday conditions and depends on various factors, in particular on personal driving style, route characteristics, outside temperature, use of heating and air conditioning and thermal preconditioning.

[2] The preliminary fuel consumption and CO 2 emissions figures mentioned are determined according to the new World Harmonised Light Vehicle Test Procedure WLTP (Regulation EU 2017/948), and the relevant values are translated back into NEDC to allow the comparability with other vehicles.

