Statement Oliver Zipse, Chairman of the Board of Management of BMW AG and Adrian van Hooydonk, Head of BMW Group Design World Premiere BMW iX3 Munich, 5 September 2025

Ladies and Gentlemen,

Here it is. The first of a new era. The future of the car.

I’ve been with the BMW Group for more than 34 years now. During this time, I’ve witnessed many world premieres, exciting new concepts and bold technological innovations. But, for me – and for all of us at the BMW Group – today’s premiere is truly a “once-in-a-lifetime moment”. When else do you get to re-imagine a brand like BMW from the ground up? The chance to create an entirely new generation of vehicles? The chance to break completely new ground?

This year’s IAA MOBILITY brings us full circle. You’ll remember that,

right here in Munich, back in 2021, I promised we would lead BMW into a new era. With the NEUE KLASSE.

Today, just four years later, we deliver on that promise. Here’s the proof. The NEUE KLASSE is much more than just one new car. It represents a completely new model generation. A massive leap that will shape the entire brand for years to come.

Why now? Why such a bold step? Because we know the time is right.

Ground-breaking innovations don’t come out of nowhere.

They start with individual technological advances.

With people who recognize the untapped potential. With a visionary team that transforms those individual parts into something totally new – something far greater than the sum of its parts.

That’s where we were at the start of the decade. We saw the chance

for a massive leap in development across all relevant technologies –

from battery technology to digital user experience to computing power. A unique opportunity to completely rethink the car. It was a time for pioneers. In other words: the perfect BMW moment.

We have poured our vast experience, our wealth of technical know-how and – above all – our heart and soul into developing the

NEUE KLASSE. It wasn’t easy. But, together, we made it happen.

This is what the BMW iX3 represents.

We have taken the world with us on our “road to NEUE KLASSE”. Five vision vehicles. Highlighting five key aspects of the

NEUE KLASSE.

At the beginning, we demonstrated how sustainability and circular economy could be realized in a premium product. BMW i Vision Dee blurred the lines between reality and the virtual world – and offered a first glimpse of our new BMW Panoramic iDrive. At the IAA Mobility in 2023, things got much more concrete. A typically sporty BMW sedan with the new design language of the NEUE KLASSE. This was soon followed by a look at the future of the Sports Activity Vehicles. As you can see: We were already close to the real thing at that point. Sheer Driving Pleasure – taken to a whole new level. The VDX demonstrated this. An impressive proof of the potential unlocked by integrating different technologies in the NEUE KLASSE. BMW driving dynamics at its finest.

Ladies and Gentlemen,

Our goal with the NEUE KLASSE was to create the best overall system for our customers. That’s why the iX3 and the upcoming vehicles of the NEUE KLASSE integrate everything we’ve showcased in recent years. When it comes to design, we have even skipped an entire generation. And there’s no one better to explain how our customers will experience this with all their senses than Adrian van Hooydonk.

Speech Adrian van Hooydonk, Head of BMW Group Design

Thank you, Oliver. Welcome ladies and gentlemen!

Yes, the big moment has finally come. We are launching the

BMW iX3, the very first car of the NEUE KLASSE. As Oliver mentioned, we have been working on this for the past 4 years and with the NEUE KLASSE we are taking very big steps in technology. These bigger steps in technology can only become meaningful hand in hand with big steps in design.

The BMW iX3 has a much bigger range helped by a very clean shape with excellent aerodynamics. In the interior you will find a new display concept that allowed us to clean-up the dashboards and completely redefine the driving experience.

But let‘s look at the exterior design first:

We have typical solid BMW SAV proportions with a lot of presence and emphasis on all four wheels. The surfaces are very clean with only a few precise lines. The front-end shows a new interpretation of the BMW typical face in which we replace chrome with light. Vertically oriented kidneys match the more upright overall appearance of our SAV.

This new light signature is part of the daytime running light and it will make the new iX3 very recognizable by day and by night. Overall, the car has a very solid stance and strong shoulders and, in the rear, again a new light signature that emphasizes the width of the car.

In the interior you will find that the driving experience is and will remain our focus, putting the driver at ease and in control! The key element to this is our all-new BMW Panoramic Vision which projects in the bottom of the windscreen and builds upon our years of experience with head up displays. This new display is visible for all passengers on board and will allow you to quickly check the information you want and need while keeping your hands on the wheel and your focus on the road ahead. Together with our new free cut central display and iconic steering wheel these elements are the corner stones of our new Panoramic iDrive system, a whole new driving experience that you will find in all our future BMW models from now on!

This new user experience already starts when you approach the car and continues as you get in and set the car up to your personal preferences. With My Modes you can do that very easily and select a perfectly curated driving experience – from screen content or colors to light and sound and even driving characteristics.

So, our new Operating System X focuses on the best driving experience but will also allow you a much higher level of personalization making your new BMW truly yours. Overall, the new digital aspects of our cars will make them more intelligent and easier to use. At the same time, this has allowed us to design much cleaner and warmer interiors, creating very personal living environments

on four wheels. The interior trim “Digital White” is spacious and modern.

But what about other options?

We curated various interior trims with a lot of attention to detail,

giving each trim a unique & distinctive character. These trims can be combined with a wide variety of exterior colors giving our customers plenty of choice in a few easy steps.

So, starting with the BMW iX3 we are introducing a new form language that will lead to a new look and feel for the entire

BMW brand. Our designs will be very clean and at the same time

very strong in character, but above all: more BMW then ever!

Thank you very much!

Speech Oliver Zipse,

Chairman of the Board of Management of BMW AG

Thank you, Adrian. From driving dynamics to drivetrain, from battery technology to the operating concept and digital user experience: Every one of these elements has been significantly enhanced for the NEUE KLASSE.

Looking at the performance data for the BMW iX3 gives you an idea

of what our customers can look forward to. The iX3 is all-electric. With more range and faster charging: that was our promise – and we have delivered. The iX3 offers a range of more than 800 kilometers in the WLTP cycle. Range anxiety? We’re making sure it’s a thing of the past. Also thanks to its ultra-fast charging capability: The peak charging power is up to 400 kilowatts. In other words: In just 10 minutes, the iX3 charges enough to drive more than 370 kilometers.

At BMW, we are known for our driver orientation. Hands on the wheel, eyes on the road, with the right data just where you need it.

With BMW Panoramic iDrive, the windscreen itself even becomes

a projection surface – merging reality and the virtual world in perfect interplay. Here, we’re once again setting a new standard – and not just in the iX3. We’re rolling out BMW Panoramic iDrive across our entire product range.

The iX3 also strikes perfect harmony between hardware and software. Four central computers deliver the necessary computing power, processing data up to 20 times faster than conventional systems: genuine super-brains. BMW drivers will appreciate one of these systems in particular – the Heart of Joy, which combines all functionalities for the drivetrain and driving dynamics: Over 100 years of expertise in driving dynamics, now enhanced by digital capabilities. You’ll feel the difference right away. Whether you’re pushing the limits or driving in everyday situations. This is

Sheer Driving Pleasure taken to a whole new level.

The experience also includes state-of-the-art automated assistance systems, tailored to our customers’ needs: dependable at all times, without compromising safety. Driver and vehicle become one.

We call this BMW Symbiotic Drive.

Ladies and Gentlemen,

We know that without responsibility, there can be no real progress. That is why decarbonization and resource conservation are key

in the development of the iX3 and the NEUE KLASSE. Throughout the entire life cycle. We also apply principles of design for circularity.

The vehicle standing here next to me is made up of one third secondary raw materials. We are focusing on becoming more efficient and consuming less energy and resources. Whether in the

supply chain, in production or on the road.

The iX3 is a perfect example of our strategy of reducing CO 2 wherever we have leverage. We are on a transparent and reliable path towards climate neutrality, in line with the Paris agreement – using all drivetrain technologies.

Ladies and Gentlemen,

Greater electric range. Faster charging. A more immersive digital experience. The next level of Sheer Driving Pleasure. A greater focus

on sustainability. And all of this in an incredibly attractive package. The BMW iX3 is truly more BMW than ever. And this is just the beginning!

We are rolling out the design, innovation and the latest technologies across all our vehicles. All our models will benefit from the advances made in the NEUE KLASSE – regardless of the drivetrain.

We have made a conscious decision to start out in the high-volume segments – because the NEUE KLASSE was never designed

for a niche. We want all our customers to benefit from the innovations as quickly as possible.

The next vehicle is already waiting in the wings. The details are still hidden beneath the camouflage, but I’m sure you’ll recognize the classic proportions of a sporty sedan.

The new BMW i3.

It will be released next year as the Series’ first all-electric version. And it will be the first model variant of the new 3 Series generation.

For the past 50 years and over seven model generations, no other vehicle has been as closely tied to the success of the BMW brand. The 3 Series embodies everything at the very core of BMW. Innovation. Digital user experience. Comfort. Sportiness. Together, these characteristics create an incomparable driving experience. Sheer driving pleasure at its finest.

After the launch of the i3, more variants will follow.

The iX3 and the i3 – a powerful symbol of the broad spectrum the NEUE KLASSE will cover. Production of the BMW iX3 will begin later this year at our new plant in Debrecen.

From 2026, every new BMW will be all-new. We will launch

40 different new and updated models. By 2027.That is the future.

A new era. That is BMW.

Ladies and gentlemen,

It takes an exceptional team to bring projects like the NEUE KLASSE and vehicles like this one to life. A team with the unconditional desire, willpower and ability to shape the future. We, the Board of Management, stand before you today representing our nearly 160,000 BMW Group employees worldwide.

On behalf of us all, I want to thank our incredible team for their dedication and commitment over the last few years to reach this milestone moment.

Together, we are leading BMW into a new era.

Thank you very much.

