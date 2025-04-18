World premier of all-new Subaru Outback

Subaru Corporation unveiled the all-new 2026 Subaru Outback (U.S. model) at the 2025 New York International Auto Show.

Since its debut in 1995, the Outback has built a history as a crossover SUV integrating the attributes of both passenger cars and SUVs. Celebrating its 30th anniversary this year, the Outback now enters its seventh-generation. Throughout its history, the Outback has offered core values such as safety, comfort, versatility and quality, not only enriching its owners’ lifestyles but also establishing a unique character as Subaru’s flagship crossover SUV.

The all-new Outback incorporates elements of “adventure” while focusing on “accompanying customers in their everyday lives”. It offers significant advancements in design, practicality and infotainment, while refining its driving performance.

The new exterior design has sturdy shape, arousing the spirit of adventure more than before. Compared to the current model, the higher vehicle and more powerful, more robust shape create a presence that will not be lost among in the urban environment or in nature. The interior space has been designed to be both functional and living room like, and differentiated each grade by color scheme and materials.

The all-new Outback is equipped with an all-new 12.1-inch infotainment display and 12.3-inch full digital instrument cluster. The new infotainment touchscreen is powered by a new advanced processor that offers more responsiveness, easier use, and customizability.

In addition, the cargo space opening height has been increased and the opening has a square shape, making it easier to load luggage and securing larger cargo space.

For the safety features, the all-new Outback significantly improved EyeSight’s recognition performance by combining three forward-facing cameras and newly added radar sensors. Also, the new Outback adds available Emergency Stop Assist with Safe Lane Selection, Pre-Curve Speed Control, Highway Active Lane Change Assist, Highway Automatic Resume Assist, and driver-supported Highway Hands Free Assist up to 85 mph. Emergency Stop Assist can stop the vehicle if it detects an unresponsive driver when the Advanced Adaptive Cruise Control is active.

The all-new Outback is powered by either a 2.4-liter turbocharged Subaru BOXER® engine or a 2.5-liter normally-aspirated Subaru BOXER® engine. Moreover, all trims of the Outback are equipped with a revised X-Mode® for better performance off-road in a variety of conditions. The steering is enhanced with a dual-pinion electronic power steering rack, providing a more direct and natural steering feel with greater responsiveness.

With the all-around enhancements, the all-new Outback will deliver “Enjoyment and Peace of Mind” as a partner for an active lifestyle.

The all-new 2026 Outback will be available in Premium, Limited, Touring, Limited XT, Touring XT, and Wilderness trim levels when it goes on sale from 2026 onwards.

