World first reveal: The New Isuzu D-Max EV unveiled at Commercial Vehicle Show 2025

Isuzu UK has unveiled the production model of The New Isuzu D-Max EV at the 2025 Commercial Vehicle Show, the first fully electric commercial pick-up in the European market to offer over 1-tonne payload, 3.5-tonne towing, and full-time 4x4

Isuzu unveiled The New Isuzu D-Max EV to the world at the 2025 Commercial Vehicle Show (CV Show), at the NEC Birmingham, marking a historic moment as the first-ever fully electric, fully capable commercial pick-up truck enters the European automotive stage.

The New Isuzu D-Max EV is the latest evolution of the award-winning D-Max platform, now re-engineered with a state-of-the-art electric drivetrain, offering full-time 4×4, over 1-tonne payload, and maximum 3.5-tonne towing capacity, making it the first production electric pick-up in Europe to deliver full commercial capabilities.

Fully electric, fully capable

Designed for professionals who demand durability, power and practicality, The New D-Max EV maintains the rugged DNA of the Pick-Up Professionals. Powered by a 66.9 kWh lithium-ion battery, the EV version boasts a WLTP range of 263km, with dual motors producing a total output of 140 kW (43 kW front / 97 kW rear) and 325 Nm of torque (108 Nm front / 217 Nm rear). The result is a powerful, composed driving experience with 0-62mph acceleration in just 10.1 seconds, and a top speed of over 80mph.

Full-time 4×4 with multi-level regenerative braking and Eco Mode, which extends the vehicle range, provide a perfect balance of power and efficiency, while water wading up to 600mm, ground clearance of 210mm, and impressive off-road approach and departure angles (30.5° and 24.2° respectively) ensure the D-Max EV is ready for any terrain.

Trim levels

The New Isuzu D-Max EV will be available in two premium trim levels, both in Extended Cab and Double Cab configurations. These trims are the electric equivalents of the diesel-powered D-Max DL40 and V-Cross models, respectively, combining advanced capability with class-leading features and comfort. The model at the CV Show 2025 was presented in a one-off Norwegian Blue paint. The colour range available to order with the D-Max EV in the UK is yet to be announced.

Model Drivetrain Cab Types Total power

output Battery

Capacity Key Features D-Max EV

(DL40 equivalent) Full-time 4×4 Extended,

Double 140kW 66.9kWh Chrome styling, 8” infotainment, 7” driver information display, heated front seats, Bi-LED headlights, leather upholstery*, dual-zone climate control, front and rear parking sensors, Rough Terrain Mode, and a 6-speaker premium sound. D-Max EV

(V-Cross equivalent) Full-time 4×4 Extended,

Double 140kW 66.9kWh Dark grey styling, 9” infotainment, 7” driver information display, heated front seats, Bi-LED headlights, leather upholstery*, dual-zone climate control, front and rear parking sensors, auto dimming rear view mirror, Rough Terrain Mode, up to 8-speaker premium sound (double cab model, 6 speakers in extended cab)

*Leather and other materials

Quieter, smoother ride

To improve refinement, the D-Max EV features an all-new De-Dion rear suspension, replacing the traditional leaf spring setup, which delivers improved handling. With various other improvements within the zero-emissions model, drivers and passengers can enjoy up to a 10% reduction in cabin noise and vibration level under full acceleration.

Built on the award-winning new Isuzu D-Max platform

The New Isuzu D-Max EV is built upon the latest generation of the D-Max range, offering the same capability, comfort, toughness, reliability, and versatility as its diesel counterpart. Based on the strengthened ladder chassis to withstand the heavy payloads, The New D-Max EV features Rough Terrain Mode for extreme off-road capability. The updated set of Advanced Driver Assist Systems (ADAS) proves superior safety in the segment. The zero-emissions D-Max features Isuzu’s latest infotainment system, with wireless Apple CarPlay™ and Android Auto™, accessible through the high-resolution touchscreen.

Greener journeys

The New Isuzu D-Max EV delivers zero tailpipe emissions without compromising workhorse credentials. It is equipped with multi-level regenerative braking, Eco mode, and a robust lithium-ion battery with a warranty of 8 years or 100,000 miles. Whether used in construction, agriculture, utility fleets, or by eco-conscious adventurers, the D-Max EV provides a sustainable alternative to diesel powertrains, helping reduce the carbon footprint of commercial operations.

D-Max EV at glance

Powertrain Drive system Full-time 4×4 Electric motor Dual-motor system Total power output 140 kW (43 kW front, 97 kW rear) Torque 325Nm (108 Nm front, 217 Nm rear) Max speed Over 80 mph Acceleration (0-62mph) 10.1 seconds Eco mode Available for improved range Regeneration levels 4 selectable levels Capability Maximum payload Over 1,000 kg Maximum towing capacity Maximum 3.5 tonnes 4×4 angles 30.5° approach, 24.2° departure Ground clearance 210mm Wading depth 600mm Battery Battery type Lithium-ion Battery capacity 66.9 kWh Vehicle range (WLTP) 263 km Charging (AC) Max 11 kW – 10 hrs (0–100%) Charging (DC) Max 50 kW – 1 hr (20–80%) Battery warranty 8 years / 100,000 miles Dimensions Total length 5,280mm Total width 1,870mm Total height 1,790mm Wheelbase 3,125mm Tread (front/rear) 1,570mm Minimum turning radius 6.1m Tyres 265/60R18 Kerb weight 2,350kg

Born electric, built tough

The New Isuzu D-Max EV is designed to meet the same expectations as its diesel counterpart, but without emissions. Developed with professionals and fleet users at its heart, this next-generation electric pick-up ensures that capability, utility, and reliability are never compromised, no matter the terrain or task.

The debut at the Commercial Vehicle Show represents not just a vehicle reveal, but a bold shift in commercial vehicle evolution, offering a practical, electric solution for those who rely on a pick-up day in, day out.

Yasuhiro Takeuchi, Executive Vice President of Isuzu Motors International Operations (Thailand), commented: “We are incredibly proud to unveil The New Isuzu D-Max EV here in Birmingham. This model represents a major milestone not only for Isuzu but also for the wider commercial vehicle sector. We have engineered a fully electric pick-up that truly performs in real-world working environments, offering the same towing, payload, and all-terrain capability customers expect from the D-Max. This is a new chapter in the legacy of Isuzu innovation and dependability.”

Alan Able, Managing Director of Isuzu UK, added: “It’s a huge honour for Isuzu UK to host the premiere of The New Isuzu D-Max EV and to unveil the very first production model here in Birmingham. Showcasing the left-hand drive version at the Commercial Vehicle Show puts us at the heart of this historic launch, and we’re already working with fleet customers to ensure they can begin evaluating the D-Max EV well ahead of the right-hand drive version arriving in early 2026. This milestone represents a major step forward in our electrification journey, and we’re thrilled to be leading the charge here in the UK.”

SOURCE: Isuzu