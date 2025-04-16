World Car Awards: Volvo EX90 claims World Luxury Car title

The all-electric Volvo EX90 is the most impressive new luxury car launched in the past 12 months, says the World Car Awards expert jury

The seven-seat family SUV claims the title of World Luxury Car with its comfortable and refined interior, advanced safety technology and distinctive Scandinavian design.

The EX90 took the crown as the results were announced today, ahead of the New York International Auto Show in Manhattan. The World Car Awards jury, made up of 96 car journalists from 30 countries, evaluated the EX90 during extensive test drives where they could fully appreciate the silent yet powerful ride of the 510 horsepower, twin motor EX90, along with its ergonomic and luxurious interior designed for long-journey comfort.

“We’re pleased to see the EX90 get the recognition it truly deserves,” says Håkan Samuelsson, chief executive officer of Volvo Cars. “It was up against some tough competition, but this award proves that the EX90 appeals to some of the most demanding customers across the world.”

The design approach for the EX90 is straightforward and boils down to some of the underlying fundamentals of Scandinavian design. An important aspect is that form follows function. The front end is confident, yet smoothly rounded, allowing air to flow optimally around the car. This design, combined with flush elements such as side glazing, also significantly improves aerodynamics and efficiency.

Integrating the lidar on the EX90 was an aerodynamic challenge, but worthwhile due to its contribution to safety when combined with cameras, radars and ultrasonic sensors. Together, they provide a detailed image of what’s going on around the car. To maximise its effectiveness and reduce aerodynamic drag, we have integrated it at the centre of the roofline under a low-profile cover – a nearly seamless solution.

Inside the cabin, which is among the quietest of the segment, the EX90 introduces new progressive materials that highlight Volvo Cars’ unique perspective on modern luxury. Nordico, for example, is a leather-free upholstery with an elegant look, made from recycled materials and bio-attributed material from forests in Sweden and Finland. The advanced interior LED technology, which reproduces a light spectrum close to natural sunlight, and the back-lit wood decor add to the ambience onboard.

Thanks to its true seven-seat configuration, the EX90 comes with a perk that is rare in its segment: ample trunk space. With all seven seats up, the EX90 has a load capacity of up to 324 litres behind the third row. With the third row folded, the storage capacity goes up to 697 litres, which makes the EX90 stand out among many of its peers.

With this title, Volvo Cars has won three World Car Awards, including the overall 2018 World Car of the year for the Volvo XC60 and 2024 World Urban Car for the Volvo EX30. In 2018, Volvo Cars CEO Håkan Samuelsson was the inaugural winner of the World Car Person of the Year award.

SOURCE: Volvo Cars