Workhorse W56 and W750 electric step vans approved for sale in Canada

Workhorse Group Inc. (“Workhorse” or “the Company”), an American technology company focused on pioneering the transition to zero-emission commercial vehicles, today announced that its W56 and W750 electric step vans have been approved for importation and sale in Canada. Workhorse has completed registration as a foreign manufacturer under Transport Canada’s Appendix G pre-clearance program, allowing Canadian import dealers to bring Workhorse W56 and W750 step vans into the country and sell them nationwide. As part of the process, Transport Canada completed a review of the Company’s documentation validating Canadian Motor Vehicle Safety Standards (CMVSS) compliance of both vehicles.

This development marks a significant milestone for Workhorse as the Company expands its distribution and service network footprint to support the demand for sustainable commercial vehicles in the Canadian market. With Canada’s commitment to achieving net-zero emissions and the adoption of clean transportation solutions, Workhorse’s electric step vans are ideally suited to support businesses transitioning to zero-emission fleets. On-road testing of demo trucks with a last-mile delivery fleet in Canada is set to begin no later than the second quarter of 2025, further demonstrating the real-world capabilities of Workhorse vehicles.

“This is a major step forward for Workhorse,” said Josh Anderson, Workhorse Chief Technology Officer. “Pre-clearance from Transport Canada opens up a large new market for our products throughout Canada, including with fleets that operate across borders in North America. We’re excited that our electric step vans can now reach Canadian roads and highways, providing reliable, zero-emission solutions that customers can depend on.”

Workhorse has seen strong interest from Canadian fleets eager to add medium-duty commercial EV trucks to their portfolios. With both the W56 and W750 now certified, Workhorse is preparing for a seamless entry into the Canadian market, bringing proven real-world performance, operational efficiency, and its best-in-class service and support network. Workhorse is actively exploring opportunities to expand its dealer network to better serve customers across Canada.

SOURCE: Workhorse