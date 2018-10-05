Wolfgang Bernhart, Senior Partner, Roland Berger confirmed for M:bility | Europe

CARDIFF, UNITED KINGDOM – Automotive World, a global publishing and events company helping stakeholders understand the future of mobility, announced today that Wolfgang Bernhart, Senior Partner, Roland Berger as an expert speaker for M:bility | Europe.
Wolfgang will participate in the following panel discussion:
What is the future of mobility?
The global automotive industry has entered a period of change not seen since the invention of the automobile. Four technology-driven trends – Connected, Autonomous, Shared, Electric (CASE) – look set to revolutionise the way people and goods move.
- What will the mobility landscape look like in 2030 and 2050?
- What are the key drivers of change?
- What factors will limit the market and how can they be overcome?
- How will future mobility differ in the various regions of the world?
- Will the tech giants and new entrants dominate, or can the established automakers and their suppliers adapt and prosper?
M:bility | Europe is a two-day conference designed to help stakeholders understand the future of mobility. The event will bring together more than 50 expert speakers and 200 delegates on 9 – 10 July 2019.
To find out more please visit https://www.automotiveworld.com/conferences/mbility-europe/
Automotive World contact:
Emma Georgiades
emma.georgiades@automotiveworld.com
+44 (0) 2921 286 515