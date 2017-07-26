Wolfgang Bernhart, Senior Partner, Roland Berger confirmed for Autonomous Car Detroit

Wolfgang Bernhart, Senior Partner, Roland Berger has been confirmed as a moderator at Autonomous Car Detroit.

Wolfgang has been Senior Partner at Roland Berger since 2007. Within Roland Berger’s Global Automotive Competence Center, he holds global responsibility for all topics related to “Innovation and Technology”.

His focus areas are “Emission reduction strategies, eMobility and batteries”, Intelligent Transportation Systems, incl. connected vehicles, driver assistance and autonomous driving”, “Big Data analytics/applications of Artificial Intelligence “, and “Future vehicle concepts, including low-budget cars”.

He consults global OEMs, suppliers and new players on these topics and its implications on strategy, business models, organization and processes. Dr. Bernhart has written various studies and articles and is a regular presenter in conferences on the topics mentioned above.

About Autonomous Car Detroit

Organised by AUTOMOTIVE MEGATRENDS (www.automotivemegatrends.com), Autonomous Car Detroit is a one-day conference dedicated to the stakeholders responsible for the technology, regulations and business models behind automated driving and autonomous cars. Featuring two industry keynotes, two high-level panel discussions, 20+ speakers and over 300 delegates, Autonomous Car Detroit will bring together key automotive industry stakeholders to network and discuss the technologies and trends central to the evolution of the autonomous car.

Autonomous Car Detroit takes place on 14 March 2018 at the The Henry Hotel, Dearborn, Michigan.

To register, please go to: https://automotivemegatrends.com/autonomous-car-detroit/

For further details on this event, please contact the event manager, Emma Georgiades: emma@automotivemegatrends.com / +44 (0) 2921 286 515

AUTOMOTIVE MEGATRENDS conferences are designed to connect and inform the stakeholders who are shaping the automotive industry over the next decade and beyond.

Download your free copy of Automotive Megatrends magazine today. This quarterly publication covers a range of forward-looking automotive and commercial vehicle topics, from concept through to aftersales.

*Automotive World is not responsible for the content of this news release.