WNS and Ivalua to drive digital transformation of procurement processes for Dräxlmaier

WNS (Holdings) Limited, a digital-led business transformation and services company, today announced its strategic engagement with the Dräxlmaier Group, an international automotive supplier with more than 60 sites in over 20 countries.

WNS Procurement will manage the implementation of Ivalua’s Spend Management platform to enhance efficiency and unify Dräxlmaier’s procurement processes. This new engagement will replace Dräxlmaier’s existing procurement systems with an integrated, state-of-the-art solution that enhances Supplier Risk & Performance Management, Sourcing, Contract Lifecycle Management, and eProcurement – ensuring optimized global procurement operations.

“WNS Procurement helps organizations unlock the full potential of their procurement functions through strategic digital transformation. This approach transforms procurement into a proactive value creation engine, directly aligned to achieving business results. By deploying Ivalua’s platform, we will support Dräxlmaier to drive greater efficiency and proactively address risks across increasingly complex supply chains. This implementation delivers tangible value to the bottom-line with data-driven and digitally enabled procurement solutions,” said Keshav R. Murugesh, Group CEO, WNS.

“Leveraging Ivalua’s platform enables us to modernize, streamline and digitize our procurement processes for both direct and indirect spend,” said Robert Suvak, Head of Procurement at Dräxlmaier. “With the help of WNS Procurement this transformation will improve efficiency, enhance supplier collaboration, and support our mission to advance the automotive industry. We have an ambitious transformation vision designed to elevate our market leading position. Leveraging WNS Procurement’s expertise is essential to realizing that vision.”

“Ivalua is proud to be the trusted spend management technology provider for the automotive industry,” said Jan-Hendrik Sohn, VP Sales Central & Northern Europe at Ivalua. “WNS Procurement’s proven implementation expertise, alongside our best-in-class platform, represent a key differentiator for Dräxlmaier as it looks to digital transformation to drive automotive innovation.”

WNS Procurement is a market leader in procurement and supply chain advisory, managed services and digital transformation. Procurement teams of the Global 2000 across industries partner with WNS Procurement to become the top value creator in their business by implementing category-driven models powered by Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Human Intelligence (HI).

