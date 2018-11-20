WLTP changeover slows deliveries by Volkswagen Group in October, as expected

As a result of the changeover to the new WLTP test procedure, the Volkswagen Group delivered fewer vehicles in October than in the prior-year month. All in all, 846,300 vehicles were handed over to customers throughout the world, a fall of 10.0 percent. In the month under review, the fall in deliveries in Europe, at 15.6% compared with the previous year, was significantly less pronounced than in September. Double-digit growth was recorded in South America, contributing to an increase of 2.6 percent to 8.98 million vehicles delivered from January to October in a stagnating overall market. Dr. Christian Dahlheim, Head of Group Sales: “As regards the WLTP changeover, we have already passed the low point in Europe. This positive devel-opment should continue in November and December as all our brands continue to make progress with the changeover of models to the new test cycle. For the year as a whole, we expect deliveries to slightly exceed the prior-year figure.“

Deliveries in the regions developed as follows: