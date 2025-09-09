WITTENSTEIN high integrity systems announce strategic collaboration with Qualcomm to deliver SAFERTOS® on Snapdragon Digital Chassis platforms for automotive applications

WITTENSTEIN high integrity systems (WHIS), global expert on safety-critical Real Time Operating System (RTOS) technology, is proud to announce its collaboration with Qualcomm Technologies, Inc

WITTENSTEIN high integrity systems (WHIS), global expert on safety-critical Real Time Operating System (RTOS) technology, is proud to announce its collaboration with Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. This collaboration brings the WHIS SAFERTOS® to the R52 cores of Qualcomm Technologies’ Snapdragon® Digital Chassis™ safety island, delivering a high-performance, safety-critical solution for the next generation of automotive applications.

Driving the future of automotive safety and performance

The automotive industry is undergoing a rapid transformation, with increasing demands for advanced infotainment and advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS), real-time data processing, and enhanced safety measures. SAFERTOS® integrated with the Snapdragon Digital Chassis provides an efficient, highly reliable solution tailored to automotive applications safety certified to ISO 26262.

SAFERTOS® on Snapdragon Digital Chassis – A best-in-class solution for automotive safety

SAFERTOS® is a small-footprint, highly efficient RTOS designed to meet the stringent functional safety and performance requirements of ISO 26262 in automotive applications. With a proven track record in safety-critical environments, SAFERTOS® ensures real-time execution and deterministic performance, making it an ideal choice for applications such as advanced infotainment, digital cockpits, and automated driving (AD).

The Snapdragon Digital Chassis is engineered to support the evolving demands of modern vehicles. It provides high computational power, efficient power management, and an optimized software framework to deliver seamless and secure in-vehicle experiences. By integrating SAFERTOS®, automotive developers can now leverage an ISO-safety-certified RTOS within a high-performance computing environment, ensuring both compliance with ISO 26262 and an enhanced user experience.

Automotive developers can trial this powerful solution for free from the WHIS website as a timed binary demonstration package. Longer Evaluation packages are available from WHIS on request, please contact the team for more information.

“We’re thrilled to be collaborating with Qualcomm Technologies to bring SAFERTOS® to the Snapdragon Digital Chassis,” said Andrew Longhurst, Managing Director at WITTENSTEIN high integrity systems. “Our work together ensures that automotive manufacturers can benefit from a high-performance, safety-critical solution, enabling them to meet the evolving demands of the industry.”

SOURCE: WITTENSTEIN high integrity systems