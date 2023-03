WiTricity and ABT e-Line to bring wireless EV charging to the streets of Europe

ABT e-Line plans for commercial introduction starting with the Volkswagen ID.4 in 2024

ABT e-Line, a technology driver and one of the leading companies in aftermarket automotive solutions, and WiTricity, the leader in wireless electric vehicle charging, announced plans to deliver aftermarket wireless EV charging in Europe. With extensive experience working with the Volkswagen Group (VW), ABT e-Line will initially upgrade the VW ID.4 to support wireless charging from WiTricity, with availability targeted for early 2024. The company plans to expand to additional EV models thereafter.

“ABT e-Line’s strong track record in customizing vehicles to meet the stringent demands of discerning customers fits perfectly with the leading wireless charging technology from WiTricity”, says Eric Plekkepoel, CEO of ABT e-Line.

ABT e-Line plans to extend wireless charging capability to additional vehicles, including the Audi e-Tron GT and Porsche Taycan as well as the Volkswagen ID. Buzz – an iconic lifestyle vehicle that fits perfectly to the ABT brand. The added feature of wireless charging will not only appeal to their tech-savvy customer bases but also provide further differentiation in their respective classes.

“We’re thrilled to see the simplicity and convenience of wireless charging expand to vehicles in Europe through this partnership with one of the leading companies in automotive upgrade and aftermarket solutions,” said Alex Gruzen, CEO, WiTricity. “Our proven, automotive-grade charging solutions will help address many of the electrification challenges by making charging as easy as parking.”

WiTricity’s magnetic resonance technology allows drivers to charge their EV simply by parking over a charging pad – all with the same speed and efficiency as plugging into Level 2 equipment. The global automotive standard for wireless charging for EVs was ratified by the Society of Automotive Engineers in 2020, based in large part on WiTricity’s designs, and ensures that both the ABT e-Line vehicles and WiTricity’s chargers will interoperate with other manufacturers.

Meeting consumer demand with a simplified charging experience

Consumers have indicated a strong desire for wireless EV charging. In several studies, 96 percent of EV consumers have expressed an interest in wireless charging, ranking it significantly higher in desirability than such other options as assisted parking or autonomous driving features. ABT e-Line plans to meet this demand with new EVs that are equally desirable to promote the convenience, safety and accessibility of wireless charging across Europe.

“EV owners tend to count charging as the key drawback to ownership, and potential owners may see it as a reason to delay purchase. Charging with a cord or cable is inconvenient, as they can be heavy, bulky or trip hazards,” explained Gruzen. “And that’s before you add arms full of kids or backpacks, rainy weather or snowbanks. Wireless charging removes those inconveniences, so owners can simply park and charge.”

