Witness the new hybrid era: Chery Super Hybrid (CSH) TECH DAY LATAM + extreme battery challenge

In the tropical rainforests of Panama, Chery’s Pan-American Challenge across 10 countries is underway in full swing. Three core hybrid models from the TIGGO family—TIGGO7 CSH, TIGGO8 CSH, and TIGGO9 CSH—are tackling muddy, rugged terrain and extreme hot and humid conditions. As the endurance test approaches its finale, a highly anticipated event for the Latin American market is about to take place: on September 24, Chery will host the Chery Super Hybrid (CSH) TECH DAY LATAM & CSH Technology Regional Launch Conference. The final results of the endurance test—the “Mapping Show”—will be officially revealed, marking the successful conclusion of this extreme journey spanning 10 countries and 8,900 kilometers.

Looking back on the endurance journey through countries like Chile, Peru, Ecuador, and Colombia, CSH has delivered exceptional performance. It demonstrated outstanding battery endurance and power stability on Chile’s forest off-road tracks and high-altitude oxygen-deficient routes, maintained strong power output even at 4,800 meters in the Peruvian Andes, and achieved ultra-low fuel consumption amid frequent stop-and-go conditions on Ecuador’s treacherous mountain roads and in Colombia’s congested cities. The tropical rainforest crossing from Panama to Guatemala is still underway—will CSH succeed in conquering muddy and slippery road challenges? The final results will be unveiled at the launch event on September 24.

The three new models—TIGGO7 CSH, TIGGO8 CSH, and TIGGO9 CSH—which have successfully passed rigorous localized testing in Latin America, will be officially launched in the region on the day of the event. It is worth noting that the TIGGO series has already achieved over 4 million sales across more than 80 countries, establishing itself as a golden nameplate in Chery’s global expansion. The ICE versions of TIGGO7 and TIGGO8 have long ranked among the top-selling SUVs in multiple Latin American markets. Now, equipped with CSH, the TIGGO hybrid family has built a robust technological moat characterized by low fuel consumption, high performance, and superior quiet operation—positioning itself to once again lead the transformation of the regional market.

At the same time, Chery has embedded its “Safety, for Family” philosophy into the core of the brand. In 2025, it launched a worldwide safety challenge covering six extreme scenarios—heat, cold, dryness, humidity, high speed, and rough roads. In China, tests involving seven-vehicle stacking and high-speed spiral rollover demonstrated exceptional body rigidity. In Indonesia, a 54-hour seawater immersion trial pushed the battery’s waterproofing capabilities to the limit. In Mexico, an underbody scraping challenge directly addressed high-altitude impact risks. In South Africa, dual-vehicle crash tests showcased a “diamond versus diamond” level of structural strength. At the upcoming CSH TECH DAY LATAM event, Chery Latam will stage an extreme “battery penetration” test. Through this most rigorous validation, Chery aims to demonstrate to Latin American consumers the exceptional safety and rugged reliability of its battery technology—even under the most demanding conditions.

Behind these achievements lies the continuous advancement of Chery’s “Technology-driven” strategy and the full release of its global capabilities. In 2025, Chery not only ranked 233rd on the Fortune Global 500 but also became the first Chinese automaker to exceed 5 million vehicle exports—a milestone known as the “Double 500.” With 19 years of deep cultivation in the Latin American market, Chery has established a comprehensive localized system that includes R&D, manufacturing, sales, and service, building a distinct competitive edge in the region.

The upcoming CSH TECH DAY LATAM and Safety Challenge will not only embody the brand’s “Double 500” milestone but also mark a pivotal moment for Chery to present its “technology inclusivity” philosophy to Latin America and the world. From the Pan-American Challenge to the technological showcase at the launch event, Chery will demonstrate to the world its firm commitment to driving global growth through innovation.

SOURCE: Chery