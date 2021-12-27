With continued high sales, Chery Pro Family accelerates its global launch

As a Chinese automobile brand with the number one export of passenger cars for 18 consecutive years, Chery has always adhered to technological innovation

As a Chinese automobile brand with the number one export of passenger cars for 18 consecutive years, Chery has always adhered to technological innovation. In order to meet the higher-end and more personalized travel needs of users around the world, Chery has launched brand-new Pro Family series products integrating cutting-edge technological strength and the latest design concept. At present, Chery Pro Family series models have been successively launched in Eastern Europe, South America, the Middle East and other regions in the world, bringing richer choices and more pleasant experiences to global consumers’ travel life.

On December 10th, Chery Automobile unveiled its brand-new upgraded products Tiggo 8 Pro and Tiggo 7 Pro in Kazakhstan. The launch ceremony of the new cars was held in Nur Sultan, the capital of Kazakhstan, and Almaty at the same time. The theme of the launch event was “Dialogue with the Future”, highlighting the Chery brand’s high-end product tone of technology and fashion. On the day of the launch, dozens of professional auto media reporters and the first batch of user representatives gathered in Chery Automobile Almaty Exhibition Hall to witness the launch ceremony.

At the launch ceremony, Baigozhin Bolat Serikovich, one of the first batch of representatives of Tiggo 7 Pro owners, shared his previous test drive experience. He praised Chery’s fashionable and dynamic design and powerful driving force: “I like this car very much. It has fashionable design, spacious interior space and comfortable seats, and I can’t wait to drive this car to take my family for an outing.”

At the same time, Chery also displayed its cars in Mega Center, the largest and highest-end shopping mall in Almaty, Kazakhstan. As the core business district of the area, its passenger flow volume reaches 1.1 million/month, and it is believed that Chery Pro Family series products will soon be known and favored by more consumers in Kazakhstan.

On December 16th, Tiggo 7 Pro, one of the important models of Chery Pro Family, was officially launched in Brazil. At the launch site, the Tiggo 7 Pro was generally well received by the Brazilian media, which considered the model to be able to support the “Best SUV” positioning and expressed their expectation for the next market performance. In addition, Tiggo 2 Pro was launched in Ukraine at the end of November. At the launch conference, Ms. МАША ВИНОГРАДОВА, a famous Ukrainian radio host，was invited to give a comprehensive explanation on the configuration of Tiggo 2 Pro, which attracted the attention of a large number of fans.

The outstanding performance of Chery’s brand-new Pro Family series models in the global market is attributed to the Pro fashion design, Pro technology configuration and Pro strong power. All of these help Chery to develop and retain global users. In the future, Chery will continue to expand the global market, bring Chery’s new Pro Family series products to global users, continue to build excellent cars for global users and bring more cutting-edge Chery technologies to the market.

SOURCE: Chery