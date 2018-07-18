With brand value of US$ 6.8 billion HAVAL won “the Most Valuable Auto Brand in China”

Brand Finance, the UK brand evaluation agency, released the “Top 100 most valuable auto brands 2018” a few days ago, and HAVAL, a brand of Great Wall Motors, jumps to No. 16 on the list, and ranks the first in Chinese auto brands with a brand value of US$ 6.8 Billion.

Reap significant growth in its brand value, and lead constant improvement of China’s auto brands

Totally 21 China’s auto brands were listed among the “Top 100 most valuable auto brands 2018”and HAVAL, the leading SUV brand in China, tops its fellow brands, going up from 29th to 16th in the ranking order, with an amazing increase in brand value by 124% year-on-year.

It is well known that Brand Finance is a renowned independent consultancy in brand management and valuation, and also one of the top five international brand evaluation authoritative organizations. The rating criteria for this list include public familiarity, loyalty, promotion activities, marketing investment, employee satisfaction and corporate reputation, with all inputs from public channels. In the case, its professionalism and independence are widely recognized by listed companies all over the world.

The leading rank of HAVAL among the “Top 100 most valuable auto brands 2018” is the result of persistent hard work and struggle. Besides, HAVAL also won a number of honors. In May 2017, HAVAL was applauded as the “Industry Leader in National Brand Plan” by CCTV. In September the same year, HAVAL H6 and H2 won the first in the market segment of SUV per the 2017 China Automobile Customer Satisfaction Index (CACSI) organized by China Association for Quality and National User Committee of China. In October 2017, HAVAL H2 won the highest rating per ANCAP and won five-star security rating. In January 2018, at the Awarding Ceremony of 2017 China Performance Car hosted by the China Automotive Technology and Research Center, HAVAL H7 won the Gold Award for Comprehensive Performance of Medium and Large SUVs”. In May 2018, HAVAL F5 won the “Best New Car Award for Chinese Brands” at the Beijing Auto Show.

HAVAL H6 always retains the sales champion title of SUV for years

HAVAL owes its success to the excellent performance of its entire family of models, with HAVAL H6 undoubtedly as one of the most eye-catching models. As of June 2018, HAVAL H6 has occupied the first place in terms of SUV sales in China for 61 consecutive months regardless of the ever fiercer competition in the China’s domestic SUV market, which fully demonstrates the excellent quality of various models and the huge influence of HAVAL as a superb brand.

Moreover, HAVAL H4 was launched in March 2018, and the product matrix under HAVAL was once again refined, thus offering more choices to consumers. With merely three months passed since its launch, HAVAL H4 has ranked one of HAVAL’s best-selling models with an average monthly sales volume of more than 6000.

While the ace models still take a lead, the new models are almost catching up with them. The numerous marketing promotions are also adding much influence to the brand value of HAVAL. From 2017 to 2018, HAVAL’s brand value leaped forward by 13 places, and we reasonably believe that with the current development momentum, HAVAL is bound to enter the Top 10 auto brands in the coming year.

