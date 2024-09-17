Wisdom at IAA 2024: new vehicles and technologies powering tomorrow with hydrogen

Get ready for the incredible innovations revealed by Wisdom Hydrogen Transportation Solutions

Wisdom Motor has targeted the upscale commercial vehicle sector since its establishment with a strategic objective of becoming the leader in the FCEV transportation new era by promptly responding to market demands and adapting hydrogen systems upgrades. Widom’s products have increased capabilities with more power, different tonnage, and driving range requirements.

Get ready for the incredible innovations revealed by Wisdom Hydrogen Transportation Solutions. These advancements, modular concept, compact lightweight, and superior fuel cell solution integration bring optimized energy efficiency, improved vehicle dynamic, driving safety, and comfort for drivers, and reduce the Total Cost of Operation (TCO) for operators on Wisdom products. Wisdom, your partner in a new era of intelligent transportation!

“Through decarbonization incentives and regulatory requirements, such as subsidies and infrastructure construction, countries are promoting the adoption of zero-emission technologies,” says Tay, Global President of Wisdom Motor “Hydrogen can be produced in a decentralized manner for transportation worldwide, and this is currently happening. Industrial and transportation applications are driving credible hydrogen demand.”

This initiative represents more than just a commercial transaction; it’s a visionary step toward establishing a sustainable transportation ecosystem. Many countries have shown keen interest and urgent demand for zero-emission commercial vehicles. Last year, Wisdom launched Hong Kong’s first hydrogen fuel cell-powered double-deck bus on public roads, making a meaningful breakthrough towards zero emissions. Additionally, it has achieved a significant landmark by introducing the first 12-meter FCEV city bus into the G.C.C. (The Gulf Cooperation Council) market in Abu Dhabi, demonstrating a practical, sustainable, innovative solution across public transportation.

With the proliferation of projects, there is an accumulation of mature experience and the progressive enhancement of local supporting facilities. Wisdom has ensured the successful operation of the prototypes; this assurance is integral to the readiness facets of the whole industrial chain to cater to commercial orders, which are ready for batch delivery.

Earlier this year, the arrival of the first FCEV bus in South Korea and Germany marked another momentous achievement for Wisdom. Through successful experience with volume delivery, Wisdom is sharing its knowledge and skills related to FCEVs with regions facing infrastructure challenges that hinder the adoption of green hydrogen. In current Pilot Projects, Wisdom is leveraging concentrations on local support efforts and industrial chain operation growth, aiming to drive green advancements in Australia, Hong Kong, and the U.A.E., with other markets closely following suit.

FCEVs have enormous potential in providing power for more than public transportation due to their high capacity in the cargo sector. Completing Australia’s first on-road operation of a fuel-cell prime mover is a significant achievement for Wisdom Motors, demonstrating practical experience in long-distance heavy-duty scenarios. This highlights a shared commitment to advancing sustainable transportation

Iconic features of the Wisdom HyWiSure integrated FCEVs platform include:

The driver’s cab is equipped with an ECE-approved unwinding feature to promote safer driving practices.

Hydrogen systems with multiple leak detectors and prevention devices along with an ECE-approved emptying mechanism.

Blind Spot Coverage with 360° Camera Systems to bolster safety measures.

Wisdom Intelligent controller contributes to an enhanced driving experience, with the maximum speed restricted to 100 kilometers per hour.

Intelligent driver assistance and Advanced Emergency Braking System (AEBS) ensure travel security, travel healthy and travel updates.

Wisdom is changing the approach to humanizing and designing vehicles, employing a more comprehensive strategy for vehicle dynamics.

“Our aerodynamic design helps the air to flow smoothly along the body lines, reducing aerodynamic drag at the front and throughout the entire vehicle. Our clients can count on the design to enhance energy conservation through fuel efficiency, thus can help in reducing their total cost of operation,” says Wisdom Engineer. “Our vehicles adhere to the standards set forth by ECE, DOT, and ADR for the transportation of bulk deliveries in commercial operations.”

The Wisdom’s aerodynamics incorporate a set of mature design solutions, especially in the truck format. These designs take into account the initial impact of air on the vehicle. The bumper and body lines are curved to guide airflow and minimize air turbulence around the vehicle. Furthermore, the raked front windshield, integrated cab roof fairings, and lateral spoiler gap reducers further reduce airflow vortice resistance.

Launched FCEVs equipped with advanced 110-200kw fuel-cell batteries, boast an impressive maximum operational range of 1,000 kilometers. The versatile design makes them suitable for various commercial transportation requirements, encompassing intercity freight and long-haul provincial transportation. Trucks that need long-distance trips are especially flexible in the route and can benefit from 10 minutes of refueling at the HRS station.

On its stand, Wisdom shows the core technologies reducing its weight can significantly improve its efficiency and payload capacity, thereby meeting eco-friendly regulations and efficiency challenges. Heavier vehicles require more energy to start moving due to increased inertia and rolling resistance, leading to higher fuel consumption. To tackle this issue, Wisdom stays focused on developing lightweight composite materials, intelligent VCU architecture, and distributed onboard hydrogen systems tailored to market demands.

The T19.5FC110 and T25FC110 are not just trucks. They are part of an integrated solution that includes digital and innovative features. Thanks to their highly efficient fuel-cell powertrain, these trucks can travel from 300 to 400 km on a single filling. They also produce significantly less noise, providing a new level of comfort for drivers and city residents. As part of an integrated solution, the trucks also offer comprehensive after-sales benefits, such as driving analysis, operation management, electro-specific digital services, and service contracts.

With the new T19.5FC110 model variant as a rigid truck, Wisdom systematically expands the range of heavy-duty distribution transport applications. The new design is particularly well suited to use in urban environments. One fuel-cell battery stack, with 110 kW installed capacity, and two tanks with up to 770L hydrogen gas, enable a range of up to 370 km, top speed at full load up to 105 km/h. The vehicle is offered as an integrated solution, including consult training and refueling infrastructure solutions that can fit all the usual European roads. In addition, Wisdom Trucks is also providing its customers with comprehensive, tailored digital services.

All Wisdom vehicles use self-reinforced, lightweight composite materials to offer a 20-year lifespan with superior strength, durability, and aesthetic design flexibility. These materials enhance safety and ensure high-quality vehicle dynamics. Among the unique designs, the latest generation of integrated “multi-in-one” electric drive systems, including VCU, has significantly contributed to comprehensive performance improvement. VCU 2.0 features 6 CAN communication channels, including improved data rate with CAN FD, effectively doubling the data processing capacity. It also adopts a new single-power solution (PMIC), allowing the standby current to decrease to 10uA. The main frequency operates at 200MHz with a DSP function, resulting in faster data processing speeds. Additionally, it has 2MB flash memory with ECC protection, boosting data storage capacity by 50%. Furthermore, the use of a 12-bit ADC converter improves data acquisition accuracy by 25%.

The hydrogen vehicle industry is currently undergoing a phase of sustained exploration involving multiple stakeholders. At this pivotal demonstration stage, the primary objective is to efficiently identify large-scale application scenarios, expand the scope of demonstrations, and devise sustainable business models for industrial development. Wisdom believes in high-speed hydrogen energy, which stands as the paramount entree and breakthrough point for commercializing hydrogen vehicles.

SOURCE: Wisdom