Winter is coming – be prepared with a winter check from Vauxhall

Vauxhall is helping its customers beat the winter blues when they book in their vehicle for a comprehensive 25-point health check. The seasonal Check and Treat programme looks after vehicle and driver alike, with customers able to choose between coffee and cake, cinema tickets or headphones for themselves as an added bonus.

The difficult driving conditions associated with winter, such as poor visibility, colder weather and more variable road conditions mean that drivers need to be confident that their car will keep them and their occupants safe and sound. For just £25, drivers can treat their car to a 25-point check, carried out by Vauxhall-trained technicians. This will include checking steering and suspension among other key components, as well as topping-up vital fluids to ensure vehicles are ready for whatever winter brings.

Once the car has been thoroughly checked, customers can then treat themselves, with vouchers for coffee and cake, cinema tickets or a set of headphones up for grabs to make the start of winter a bit more bearable.

“Winter can bring with it some pretty nasty driving conditions; rain, wind, slippery road surfaces and longer, darker nights, so it’s important to make sure that your car is winter-ready,” said Alex Shields, Vauxhall’s Head of Ownership Programmes and Personalisation. “Our technicians will take a thorough look at each car that comes in for a 25-point check, so drivers can rest assured that their car is in top condition for the difficult months ahead.”

Customers can visit the Vauxhall website for more information, and to book a Vauxhall Check and Treat at a local participating retailer.

