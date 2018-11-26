Winner in the category “Emotional Experience”

BMW has made the Supplier Innovation Award for the fifth time – and Preh won in the category “Emotional Experience”. The award was given for the Modular Center Console Control Panel.

A total of 15 of the 3,200 suppliers to the worldwide BMW Group network were honored on Wednesday evening at the Landshut plant for outstanding innovations and development services. In addition, the German car and motorcycle manufacturer selected five winners in the categories Productivity, Sustainability, Efficient Dynamics, Digitization and Emotional Experience.

“This award is a great tribute to the Preh team for the hard work of everyone involved in the project, as well as an incentive to continue to go the extra mile for innovation in the future. We are proud that Preh was selected as a BMW Supplier Innovation Award winner from so many suppliers,” said Christoph Hummel, President and CEO of Preh GmbH.

The Modular Center Console Control Panel won over the BMW jury for two reasons: first, because the different technologies are combined in a single component, and second because of the Panel’s individual configurability.

SOURCE: Preh