Windrose and Terawatt strengthen strategic partnership through EV charging demonstrations and software integration

Windrose Technology and Terawatt Infrastructure have taken a significant step forward in their partnership, completing a series of advanced interoperability tests at Terawatt’s flagship site in Rancho Dominguez. These tests successfully demonstrated Windrose’s dual gun charging capability, delivering over 650 kW using two 350kW chargers from Delta Electronics. Achieving a 240-mile range charge in around 40 minutes proves readiness for the next generation of high-utilization commercial electric fleets.

The collaboration extends beyond hardware. Windrose and Terawatt are now working on deeper software integration, connecting Windrose’s vehicle systems with Terawatt’s site and energy management platforms. This effort will enable more intelligent charging, increased uptime, and improved total cost of ownership (TCO) for fleet customers operating at scale.

“This partnership is about more than performance metrics—it’s about delivering real-world solutions to the fleets driving the energy transition,” said Wen Han, founder, chairman and CEO of Windrose Technology. “Together with Terawatt, we’re aligning vehicle and infrastructure platforms in a way that scales efficiently and delivers immediate value to customers.”

In parallel with these technical milestones, Windrose and Terawatt are collaborating on joint customer programs to support the rapid electrification of heavy-duty fleets across the U.S. These programs include local customer deployments at Terawatt’s live charging hubs in Southern California, as well as long-haul deployments at future sites along Terawatt’s I-10 corridor between Los Angeles, California and El Paso, Texas.

“Windrose builds the kind of vehicles that are going to define the future of freight,” said Neha Palmer, CEO of Terawatt. “By combining their next-generation trucks with our infrastructure, and sites designed for quick charging with the least disruption to operations, including pull-through stalls that accommodate trailers, we are unlocking new electric lanes in southern California and beyond. The deeper our collaboration goes—from power to software to site design—the better we serve our customers.”

Additional joint testing and customer pilots are planned throughout the summer, with deployments expected to accelerate in late 2025.

SOURCE: Terawatt