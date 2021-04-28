Wind River hosts Security Summit focused on Mission-Critical Intelligent Systems

Wind River®, a leader in delivering software for the intelligent edge, is bringing together leading thinkers in cloud, cybersecure data, and the future of security for its first-ever Security Summit 2021 on May 18

Wind River®, a leader in delivering software for the intelligent edge, is bringing together leading thinkers in cloud, cybersecure data, and the future of security for its first-ever Security Summit 2021 on May 18. With its theme “Security in the Mission-Critical Intelligent Systems World,” the summit gathers four globally respected security, governance, and cyber experts to discuss the key security questions and considerations for navigating the evolving threat landscape in the digitally transforming world. This is the first in a series of independent industry events designed to help companies navigate a smarter and more successful future, and there is no cost to attend the event.

“Organizations that understand the value of security in an intelligent systems world will be three times more successful than those that do not, according to recent research from Wind River and Forbes,”(1) said Rich Kellen, chief information security officer, Wind River. “With new vulnerabilities growing at an alarming rate, understanding how to secure all of this data in motion at every phase of the product lifecycle is paramount. This summit brings together leading industry thinkers to share insights that can help prepare companies across industries, including aerospace, automotive, defense, industrial, medical, and telecommunications, for the intelligent systems world.”

Summit speakers and session information is as follows:

Wendy Frank, Cyber 5G Leader and Principal, Deloitte Risk & Financial at Deloitte & Touche LLP

Session: The 5G Revolution and Its Security Challenges and Opportunities

Securing the vastly expanded threat landscape resulting from 5G adoption will demand two equally important efforts: getting the right talent in place or upskilled; and leveraging artificial intelligence and machine learning to automate areas like security policy configuration, compliance monitoring, and threat and vulnerability detection.

Window Snyder, Security industry veteran, pioneer in application security and inventor of the methodology known as Threat Modeling

Session: Secure Foundations: How to Build Devices to Be Security Resilient to Future Threats

Devices with high security requirements may take years to go from design to development, then spend a decade or more in the field. What can you do to make the security work of today support the security needs this device will face in the future?

Dr. David Bray, Inaugural Director, Atlantic Council GeoTech Center and Senior Fellow, Institute for Human & Machine Cognition

Session: Learning from the Last Two Decades: Why We Must Bake-In Resilience by Design for Future Intelligent Systems

The next 10 years ahead represent the GeoTech Decade — where data and tech will have disproportionate impacts on geopolitics, global competition, and global collaborations.

Dr. Eric Cole, Founder, Secure Anchor Consulting, expert on SCADA and critical infrastructure cybersecurity

Session: Security Metrics

If you can’t measure your security, you can’t improve it. Metrics are explicitly required in these three areas: the contingency plan, recovering and restoring procedures, and the incident response plan.

In addition to individual presentations, the event will also include an interactive panel discussion with the featured speakers, plus a “speed networking” session with peers of similar interests.

Wind River software and expertise arms companies with solutions and strategies to deliver mission-critical secure intelligent systems across the full product lifecycle — from development and deployment to operations and servicing.

Space is limited. Register for free to take advantage of exclusive offers such as a limited number of security audits for Wind River customers with current VxWorks® licenses and access to new Forbes/Wind River research: “Characteristics of Intelligent Systems.”

SOURCE: Wind River