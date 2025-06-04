Wincanton drives towards net zero with the introduction of 24 new electric-powered HGVs to its fleet

Leading supply chain partner for UK business Wincanton today announces the first arrivals of 24 new electric-powered trucks scheduled to join its logistics fleet this year

The multimillion-pound project will see Wincanton introduce cutting-edge battery electric trucks to its fleet. The trucks will hit the nation’s roads this summer.

The new vehicles, supplied by DAF Trucks, Volvo Trucks and Renault Trucks, which will be able to operate at more than 40 tonnes, are expected to reduce Wincanton’s CO2 emissions by 2,400 tonnes per year. As a result, the project will help the business to lay the foundations for decarbonising its fleet at an even greater scale, gaining valuable insights that will support this transition.

To support the new trucks, Wincanton is rolling out depot-based charging infrastructure across key sites, including Greenford in West London, Portbury, its Scotland Gateway Hub near Glasgow, and The WEB in Northamptonshire, enabling the seamless integration of EVs into its growing green fleet. This infrastructure, designed and built in partnership with Voltempo and Gridserve, is crucial for the transition towards sustainable fleet operations, facilitating this expansion of Wincanton’s electrified fleet.

The introduction of the new electric trucks aligns with Wincanton’s commitment to deliver long-term sustainable supply chain solutions for its customers. This includes investment in electric vehicle technology to provide home delivery services for IKEA and the use of Hydrotreated Vegetable Oil (HVO) to fuel 85% of its logistics vehicle fleet serving Screwfix.

This test and learn initiative forms part of Wincanton’s participation in the Electric Freightway and eFREIGHT 2030 consortia. Both projects are part of the Zero Emission HGV and Infrastructure Demonstrator (ZEHID) programme, supported by funding from the Department for Transport and delivered in partnership with Innovate UK. Wincanton will gain valuable insights to drive further efficiencies and carbon reductions in its operations, shaping a more sustainable future for logistics.

Carl Hanson, Managing Director, Transport, at Wincanton, said: “Sustainability is at the heart of everything we do, with collaboration fundamental to achieving our net zero goals. “By pioneering new vehicle technologies, we’re cutting carbon and delivering smarter, greener solutions for our customers. And, with these HGVs marking a major step forward in our commitment to a more sustainable supply chain, this important milestone will help us learn and adapt for the future. We can’t wait to see the new trucks in action. “Low-emission vehicles like these are undoubtedly the future of logistics, but widespread adoption is still years away. In the meantime, businesses can act now by using today’s technology to increase efficiency and reduce emissions. Unlocking greener supply chains hinges on collaboration and optimisation.”

Wincanton’s commitment to a more sustainable supply chain includes its investment in digital transport solutions, such as its EyeQ platform, which can enable businesses to leverage data to improve supply chain visibility, increase efficiency and reduce emissions while they work to bring newer, cleaner vehicle types into operation. EyeQ combines technology, people and processes to enhance fleet operations and reduce costs. By optimising performance, the platform can reduce carbon emissions by up to 10% for the Group’s customers.

In 2021, Wincanton became the first premium home delivery service in the UK to offer a carbon neutral solution to its customers. More recently, in FY24 Wincanton reduced its scope 1, 2 and 3 emissions by 18%, well ahead of its target trajectories.

This was driven in part thanks to its deployment of alternative and renewable fuels, increased use of electric vans and HGVs, and the continued use of the Group’s digital transport solution, EyeQ which enables greater fleet optimisation.

Simon Buckley, Knowledge Transfer Manager – Zero Emission Mobility, at Innovate UK commented: “It’s great to see Wincanton take delivery of 24 electric HGVs. We look forward to the real-world demonstrations and collaboration as part of Project Electric Freightway eFREIGHT 2030, under the wider ZEHID programme, funded by UK Government and delivered in partnership with Innovate UK. These initiatives will generate valuable insights into the future of zero-emission freight in the HGV sector. “Innovate UK is proud to support this pioneering effort, which plays a key role in accelerating the shift to zero-emission freight and advancing the UK’s net zero ambitions.”

SOURCE: Wincanton