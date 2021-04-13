Wiener Linien continues to rely on EvoBus Austria and the Mercedes-Benz Citaro

The entire Citaro product range is in operation in Vienna



Seven years after the initial order was placed, the success story of the Mercedes-Benz Citaro in Vienna continues. Yet again it came out on top in a tender process for the purchase of more than 400 buses between 2022 and 2027. The order from Wiener Linien, Vienna’s public transport provider, comprises vehicles from the complete spectrum of Citaro products; and already firmly on the list are:

78 solo buses, 12 m in length

225 articulated buses, 18 m in length and

57 CapaCity buses, 19.7 m in length.

All vehicles will be fitted with swivelling sliding doors which optimise the flow of passengers at bus stops.

Vienna rides 100 percent Mercedes-Benz



Vienna has a population of 1.9 million, meaning a quarter of all Austrians live in the country’s capital. Together with around eight million tourists, Vienna, which ten times over has been voted the world’s best city to live in, rides 100 percent Mercedes-Benz Citaro. Every day the buses cover a distance of more than 100,000 km, which equates to 2.5 times around the world a day.

Omniplus service range is a significant factor in the success story

Customer care is of the utmost importance. Experts from customer services and the repairs and spare parts departments at the EvoBus Austria premises in Vienna’s Neudorf work in close co-operation with their contacts at Wiener Linien. On a daily basis, a sophisticated spare parts logistics system ensures that the delivery of spare parts to the workshops at Wiener Linien arrives punctually to the minute. In addition, around seven permanent repair mechanics work, partly in the night shift, to assist the workshops at Wiener Linien with repair and maintenance work as well as with legally required inspections. The objective is clear: to ensure maximum vehicle availability for one of the world’s best public transport systems.

SOURCE: Daimler