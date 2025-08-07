Zeekr’s New 9X Partners with Raytron’s Thermal Imaging to Enhance Automotive Night Vision

How Thermal Imaging Revolutionizes Nighttime Driving

Visible-light cameras falter in glare or darkness, LiDAR scatters in rain and fog, and millimeter-wave radar may mistake pedestrians for curbstones. However, infrared thermal imaging works by capturing heat signatures rather than relying on ambient light. Even in the face of oncoming high beams or pitch-black rural roads, Raytron’s thermal cameras accurately identify pedestrians, cyclists and vehicles ahead with precision.

Automotive Thermal Cameras Move from Luxury to Mainstream

Since Mercedes-Benz introduced night vision on the S-Class in 2000, IR night vision systems remained a premium add-on priced above $2000. Early adopters BMW and Audi proved their value by helping reduce nighttime collisions, especially pedestrian strikes. As advances in thermal imaging technology drive down costs and boost resolution, thermal sensors are evolving from a niche feature to a core ADAS component adopted by automakers worldwide.

Why Leading Automakers Choose Raytron’s Automotive Thermal Imaging

Top automakers—including EV leader BYD, global manufacturer Geely Group, and innovator DiDi Autonomous Driving—have collaborated with Raytron to improve perception reliability. Raytron’s competitive edge lies in:

Breakthrough Detectors : Raytron launches the world’s first 8μm 1920×1080 uncooled infrared detector, built with AEC-Q100-certified MEMS and ISP chips for automotive-grade reliability.

: Raytron launches the world’s first 8μm 1920×1080 uncooled infrared detector, built with AEC-Q100-certified MEMS and ISP chips for automotive-grade reliability. AI-Powered Super-Resolution : Proprietary “Shutter-Free Algorithm” prevents operational data loss, while “Matrix IV Super-Resolution” enhances 640×512 thermal maps to near-1080p clarity, optimizing thermal imaging for AEB and pedestrian detection.

: Proprietary “Shutter-Free Algorithm” prevents operational data loss, while “Matrix IV Super-Resolution” enhances 640×512 thermal maps to near-1080p clarity, optimizing thermal imaging for AEB and pedestrian detection. Integrated Supply Chain: From in-house chips through module assembly to night vision system integration, Raytron enables rapid iteration and scalable mass production for both premium and mainstream vehicle lines.

Elevate Your Vehicle’s Safety with Raytron

By embedding AI-enhanced infrared thermal imaging into Zeekr’s 9X, Raytron is helping shape the future of automotive safety. Automotive OEMs seeking to exceed global safety benchmarks and enhance occupant protection will find in Raytron a trusted partner.

SOURCE: PRNewsWire