Who’s the greenest of them all? Green NCAP launches new Life Cycle Assessment award

Today, Green NCAP launches the Life Cycle Assessment (LCA) award to highlight five-star cars with the lowest impact on the climate over their complete vehicle life. This is the first time that the organisation rewards cars based on their Life Cycle Assessment results. Four cars have been given the LCA Award: the Dacia Spring, the ORA Funky Cat, Renault’s electric Megane E-Tech, and the Tesla Model 3. With this award, Green NCAP encourages consumers to make a ‘greener choice’ and consider a car’s entire life cycle, not just its powertrain. A visual stamp is introduced to create a clear recognition of the environmental value that the award represents.

Since 2019, Green NCAP’s star ratings have provided consumers with an easy way to compare the on-road environmental performance of new cars under identical driving conditions. LCA information complements the rating as it assesses the vehicle’s complete environmental impact, taking into account factors like production, energy supply, and end-of-life. We believe that this award helps consumers to make an informed and greener choice about the true sustainability of their cars – it will be a true differentiator for the wide choice of electric cars currently on offer on the forecourt. Moreover, it is hoped that the award will act as a catalyst for the industry to innovate and accelerate its development of more sustainable cars. Dr. Aleksandar Damyanov, Green NCAP Technical Manager

The LCA Award is given only to those five-star vehicles, tested since 2022, that are amongst the best performers for LCA. Currently, these are vehicles with total life cycle greenhouse gas emissions equal to or less than 120 g CO2‑eq./km, based on the Green NCAP LCA methodology and set European average values.

Since 2022, Green NCAP has been conducting Life Cycle Assessment for each car tested, analysing its impact from ‘cradle to grave’ i.e., from when it was manufactured, through its lifetime of usage, and, finally, its destruction and end-of-life treatment, including some degree of recycling. Lower emissions from production and maintenance, together with minimal output of climate-damaging emissions during use, significantly reduce the negative impact on the environment. Past analyses by Green NCAP have shown that lighter vehicles with smaller batteries have a clear advantage in minimising environmental damage.

Green NCAP strongly encourages manufacturers to recognise the life cycle as a critical part of vehicle development and to share detailed information relating to their own vehicle production.

SOURCE: Green NCAP