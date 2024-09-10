White van man goes green: sustainable ambitions driving move to electric vehicles

Research by Peugeot UK has revealed that environmental considerations are the most common factor behind commercial van drivers choosing to go electric, ahead of factors including cost-saving potential

Research by Peugeot UK has revealed that environmental considerations are the most common factor behind commercial van drivers choosing to go electric, ahead of factors including cost-saving potential.

According to the data from Peugeot*, currently the UK’s best-selling electric van manufacturer in 2024, the most commonly cited reason for van drivers buying an electrified vehicle was due to its environmental credentials (76%), followed by driving pleasure (63%), price of energy (60%) and customer offers (43%).

Peugeot, which recently opened orders for its new range of all-electric commercial vehicles, including the E-Partner, E-Expert And E-Boxer, conducted the research to better understand the habits of van drivers in the UK. Interestingly, the research found that car drivers who opted for electric or hybrid vehicles were considerably less influenced by environmental impact, with 55% choosing it as a key factor for driving an electrified vehicle.

Van drivers are also doing more to reduce their carbon footprint when it comes to travelling in their free time with over a third (36%) cycling often, versus a mere 12% of car drivers. Meanwhile, over three-quarters (76%) of van drivers choose to walk, exceeding 64% of car drivers. When asked why they use alternative or carbon-free modes of transport, 47% of those who drive a van for work claimed that it was to reduce their carbon footprint, a significantly higher proportion than the 27% of car drivers also asked.

The research also revealed that commercial vehicle drivers are carrying out environmentally friendly practices in their everyday lives, with over three-quarters (78%) of those polled admitting that their lifestyle choices are impacted by the desire to be more sustainable and environmentally friendly.

The data from Peugeot UK shows that 56% of van drivers will walk rather than drive whenever possible, 30% are growing their own fruit or vegetables, 19% are ridesharing and 15% use solar panels or other renewable energy generation sources.

Van drivers are also significantly more likely to use reusable coffee cups (57%) than car drivers (37%), as well as other reusable items such as metal straws (37% versus 20%) and reusable alternatives to aluminium foil and cling film (27% versus 16%).

Perhaps more surprisingly, the data uncovered that when it comes to being eco-conscious while driving, van drivers came out on top, laying outdated notions of irresponsible and thoughtless white van drivers to rest.

Notably, 64% of all van drivers open a window instead of using air-con, while 59% maintain their vehicle to ensure fuel efficiency, and just under half (49%) of all commercial van drivers polled said they turn their engine off when stuck in traffic or parked. Other green habits demonstrated by van drivers included lowering their speed to save fuel (48%), reducing extra weight (such as roof boxes or unnecessary items in the loadspace) whenever possible (37%), and switching to eco mode while driving (36%).

When asked for the reasons behind their mindful driving habits, cost saving was the main factor for both van (75%) and car (74%) drivers, yet 69% of van drivers also gave the environment as a reason for driving more consciously, once again outshining the 50% of car drivers who cited the environment as a reason for their sustainable driving.

Eurig Druce, Managing Director, Peugeot UK, said: “Contrary to what many may believe, our research shows van drivers are among the most eco-conscious members of society. Whether it’s adopting eco-friendly driving habits, ditching single-use plastics or choosing an all-electric van, it’s clear that sustainability is at the forefront of van drivers’ choices. Peugeot offers the widest electric vehicle line-up of any mainstream European manufacturer, including an all-electric version of every model in our van range, thus helping more van drivers achieve their sustainability goals.”

Peugeot’s electric van (e-LCV) range continues to prove popular with customers, with the brand topping electric van sales in August and the new E-Partner and E-Expert ranking as the number one and two best-selling electric vans for the month. This electric success has pushed Peugeot to be the UK’s best-selling e-LCV brand so far in 2024, while the new E-Expert is also the UK’s best-selling electric van year-to-date.

Peugeot, alongside its sister Stellantis brands, is the only brand to manufacture electric vans in volume in the UK. The new Peugeot E-Partner is currently manufactured at Ellesmere Port, the UK’s first EV-only volume manufacturing plant, while production of the all-electric new E-Expert will begin at Luton in 2025.

*Survey of 2,000 UK motorists, including 500 commercial van drivers, conducted by OnePoll

