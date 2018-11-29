“What’s up, Audi?” – new YouTube show with news, stories and talk

Audi Communications is further intensifying its dialog with journalists, influencers and fans of the brand on its “Audi” YouTube channel. Every two weeks, YouTube star Misha Charoudin and Connie Böhm from Audi Communications will present new models, current company topics and interesting guests on “What‘s up, Audi?”

Test drives with the Audi e-tron prototype in the African desert. Model presentations from the Audi A1 to the R8. Information from Formula E and DTM. Looks behind the scenes in Development, Design and Production: “What’s up, Audi?” shows what’s going on at the four rings.

“Journalists, influencers, fans of the brand – these days they all get their information online and from mobile sources. We are responding to this trend with ‘What’s up Audi?’ We also want to surprise some people with our hosts, studio and the way the topics are presented,” said Wolfgang Rother of Audi Communications.

