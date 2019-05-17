What’s new at Xpeng Motors

Xpeng Motors delivered 2,200 units of its first production model, the Xpeng G3 EV SUV, to customers in April, ranking the company No. 1 among new EV manufacturers in China for the month by delivery numbers, according to data released by the China Passenger Car Association (CPCA) on May 10th.

Kicks off new retail network

Xpeng Motors kicked off its new retail program today, inviting retailers in China to join its network of authorized retail stores. The company plans to expand its sales network to 100 plus retail stores by the end of 2019, including both self-operated and authorized retail stores.

Implements Xmart OS 1.3 & OTA upgrades

Xpeng G3 owners received Xmart OS 1.3 through the latest over-the-air (OTA) upgrade on April 29, with new features such as facial recognition ID log-in and ID activated personalized in-car setting. Over 40 new features and 200 plus enhanced functions have been upgraded via OTA since G3’s launch in Dec.

Xpeng Motors by numbers

The table below provides a glance of Xpeng’s recent progress by numbers on sales & delivery, OTA upgrades, the buildout of retail and charging network across China, and utilization stats for the G3’s advanced capabilities and features.

Please click here to view the full press release.

SOURCE: Xpeng Motors