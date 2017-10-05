What’s for dinner? Land Rover’s Discovery is the perfect recipe for Jamie Oliver’s dream kitchen-on-the-go

Chef and TV personality Jamie Oliver and Jaguar Land Rover have created the ultimate kitchen on four wheels highlighting the versatility of a Land Rover Discovery. Jamie’s bespoke family SUV comes with a host of cooking features including a slow-cooker, barbecue, ice cream maker, olive oil dispenser and will even churn butter as you drive.

To view and share the film, click here: https://youtu.be/AQAPsswo8GQ

Jaguar Land Rover’s Special Vehicle Operations (SVO) worked with lifelong Land Rover fan and customer, Jamie, to bring his vision to life. The result is truly unique – it’s the only Discovery in the world that has a toaster in the centre console and a rotisserie driven by the power take off. Other ingenious features include a slow-cooker that sits beside the engine, a pasta maker, a gas hob and a deployable dining table and worktop. There is even a herb garden and spice rack in the rear windows.

Jamie Oliver said: “I gave Land Rover a massive challenge to create the ultimate kitchen on wheels. I dreamt big and asked for a lot, and what they’ve done has blown my mind. I didn’t think they’d actually be able to put a slow-cooker next to the engine and an olive oil dispenser in the boot, but they did. The result is an amazing Discovery, tailored perfectly for me and the family – we love it. This unique creation means we can take our culinary adventures to the next level.”

The SVO team prides itself on making the impossible happen, so was only too happy to help bring Jamie’s ideas to life.

David Fairbairn, Head of Bespoke at SVO, said: “As a team, we never imagined we would be asked to produce wheels that churn butter so it has been great fun working alongside Jamie to bring his vision to life. He really wanted to push the boundaries of what was possible with this versatile vehicle and the team fully embraced the challenge.

“Discovery helps our customers make every day an adventure, and this special vehicle will give Jamie and his family the chance to cook amazing meals anywhere they want to. The Bespoke team was created by SVO to enable us to really understand our most discerning clients’ needs, so we can tailor vehicles to suit their lifestyle.”

With up to 2,500 litres of luggage space and clever storage for 21st century family essentials, the versatile seven-seater Discovery was the perfect vehicle for SVO to modify. With plenty of room for a custom-made aluminium sink, a flat screen TV and deployable kitchen worktop that also doubles as a dining table. Further touches include a spice drawer, a bespoke pestle and mortar and a Land Rover barbecue.

Jamie’s three-part-series on his Food Tube channel will detail the build process and show him cooking for his family with the bespoke Discovery. The first episode goes live at 18.00 GMT on Thursday 5 October, click here to watch.

Feature Specification Summary & Location Slow Cooker 4.7 litre capacity Engine bay mounted Living Herb Garden Accommodates 8 herb plants Custom made external access: Rear window – right Spice Rack 11 spice pots Custom made external access: Rear window – left Spice Drawer 5 extra, hot spice pots Integrated in slide out worktop Olive Oil & Vinegar Dispenser 500ml each Via Indicator stalk dispensers mounted in tailgate Fold and slide out kitchen worktop 1.1 metres wide & 1.5 metres tall, 2 X gas hobs & sink Aluminium frame with Leather wrapped cladding and veneered surface Fold out cinema screen 40” flat screen TV with connectivity Integrated in slide out worktop area HDMI/WiFi/USB input Salt & Pepper Grinder Selections adapted from a PRNDL(s) gear shift: P = Pepper, S = Salt, N = Nothing Developed from the original gear selector from the car Butter churners 3 churns – 5 litres each Wheel mounted machined aluminium casing, counterweighted stationary receptacle & wheel nut connected paddle Ice Cream Maker 1 churn attachment, 5 litre capacity Wheel mounted machined aluminium casing, counterweighted stationary receptacle & wheel nut connected paddle Integrated Toaster Two slice Centre console mounted toaster Jam store 3 pots & 1 knife Jam store behind climate control Rotisserie & pasta cutter Extends 1.6m when deployed Front mounted rotisserie and pasta cutter drive behind Land Rover badge, , holds up to 3 average chickens or 1 turkey / leg of lamb / small piglet ‘Piston’ and Mortar – bespoke Pestle & Mortar 150mm tall x 76mm diameter Loose cooking accessory, aluminium construction & weighted Pestle Bespoke Land Rover BBQ inspired by Grille Dual folding grill to be mounted on foldable metal table Loose cooking accessory with grill rack inspired by a Land Rover grille, encased within a standard 25L modified Jerry can

*Automotive World is not responsible for the content of this news release.