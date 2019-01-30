What makes transportation smart?

Smart transportation is fundamental to creating smart cities. But what exactly does “smartness” entail? Whose responsibility is it to create and maintain the growing network of transportation methods across a city?

At a recent smart-cities event in New York, convened by the McKinsey Global Institute, Vijay Vaitheeswaran of the Economist asked mobility experts from varied backgrounds what constitutes smart transportation.

Rachel Haot, executive director of the Transit Innovation Partnership; Meera Joshi, chair and CEO of the NYC Taxi and Limousine Commission; and Zachary Wasserman, head of global business development at Via, shared their definitions of smart transportation and their visions for improving urban mobility.

Zachary Wasserman: I think the conventional wisdom when people talk about next-generation mobility is that there is this convergence between on-demand, sharing, electrification, and autonomy.

And I think in this case, the conventional wisdom is right. That does really seem to be the way in which the world is moving. At the same time, if you disaggregate those constituent parts, I do think that sharing is the most transformational. Here’s why.

SOURCE: McKinsey & Company