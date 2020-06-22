Home/News Releases/Automaker News Releases/ What drives America’s love of trucks? Ford-commissioned Great American Truck Survey of 2020 details popularity

What drives America’s love of trucks? Ford-commissioned Great American Truck Survey of 2020 details popularity America has many pastimes. Baseball. Barbecues. Hunting. And yes, pickup trucks. In movies or in music, from the work site to the desert, and even during the COVID-19 pandemic – when pickup truck sales surpassed passenger cars for the first time – Americans can't get enough of their trucks